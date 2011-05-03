5 Mar 2018
The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner
-
1. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Seeing if redheads have even more fun than blondes, Scarlett Johansson revealed her new tresses with an embellished sea green dress by Elie Saab and Chopard diamonds at her neck.
-
2. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Black Swan star Mila Kunis was smouldering in a bandeau Versace dress. With detailed back pockets and a thigh-high split, Mila accessorized the dramatic black dress with sparkling Cartier jewellery and a super-sleek ponytail.
-
3. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Oh what a dress! We love the rich burgundy tone of this Herve L. Leroux gown against Anna Paquin’s polished porcelain skin.
-
4. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
30 Rock star Elizabeth Banks went for a show-stopping look in a floor-length beaded red gown teamed with glittering Neil Lane jewels.
-
5. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Gossip Girl’s Michelle Trachtenberg did monochrome Marchesa in a beautiful bandeau gown. Polishing her skin to porcelain perfection, Michelle added a slick of rich red lippy to finish the look.
-
6. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
The Vampire Diaries stunner Nina Dobrev was to-die-for in a flowing Dolce & Gabbana gown.
-
7. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
It was all about Louis Vuitton for Kerry Washington. Wearing the luxe label from head to toe, she finished the kimono-esque look off with a tight topknot.
-
8. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Proving that the red dress is still a red carpet favourite, Rosario Dawson was simply stunning in a poppy-hued assymetrical number. A swept side bun and glitzy earring added extra glamour.
-
9. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Ugly Betty star America Ferrera was uber-gracious in a gorgeous Grecian gown.
-
10. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
First Lady Michelle Obama arrived on stage at The White House Correspondents' Dinner wearing a fab Halston gown with sterling silver and rose cut diamond jewellery. We love the tight curls in her hair!
-
11. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Star of the USA's The Office, Rashida Jones was stunning in an electric blue side-split dress. We love how she avoided over-accessorising and kept it simple with some bold drop earrings.
-
12. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Everyone's favourite teacher, Matthew Morrison, took his Glee charm to the White House in a tailored tux.
-
13. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Scarlett Johansson kept her plus one in the family by taking her twin brother Hunter to the White House bash.
-
14. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Acting duo Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt cut quite the dashing couple. While Jon rocked a tailored tux, Jennifer was stunning in a deep teal gown complete with train.
-
15. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
David Arquette was looking dapper in a dicky bow while he chatted with other guests at the star-studded event.
-
16. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
True Blood couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer looked close as ever on the White House red carpet. Anna even helped keep Stephen’s suit in check. Sweet!
-
17. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Chris Colfer swapped his Glee club gear for a satin-trimmed tux for the White House bash.
-
18. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Suited up in a tuxedo and bow tie, Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford was more divine than ever on the star-studded red carpet.
-
19. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Donald Trump and his wife Melania were matching in monochrome for the star-studded event.
-
20. The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Glee star Jane Lynch and her wife Lara Embry were all smiles on the White House red carpet.
The Annual White House Correspondents' Dinner 030511
Seeing if redheads have even more fun than blondes, Scarlett Johansson revealed her new tresses with an embellished sea green dress by Elie Saab and Chopard diamonds at her neck.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018