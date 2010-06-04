5 Mar 2018
The A-Team LA Premiere
-
1. A-TEAM Bradley and Jessica
What a good-looking pair Bradley Cooper and Jessica Biel make! Bradley was suited and booted in a dapper grey suit (and who could fail to miss those sparkly baby-blues?), while Jessica's just on fire - and we're lusting after those fab white earrings.
SEE A SEXY LOOKING BRADLEY COOPER IN THE A-TEAM
-
2. A-TEAM - group
The gang! The new stars of The A-Team, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Sharlto Copley, Liam Neeson, and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, huddled up for a red carpet pic together.
-
3. A-TEAM Jessica Biel
We're seriously impressed with Jessica Biel's A-Team premiere look, from the stunning high-split, lace-panelled, one-shouldered frock, to the sexy hairstyle and flawless make-up.
-
4. A-TEAM Liam Neeson
Thumbs up: Liam Neeson shows he doing OK as he hit the promo trail for his new movie, The A-Team, in LA.
-
5. A-TEAM Jessica Biel
What a gorgeous close-up! Jessica Biel showed off one of her best red carpet looks to date at The A-Team premiere, and we fell in love with her soft waves, flawless skin and raspberry-pink lips.
-
6. A-TEAM Teri Seymour
Simon Cowell's former partner Teri Seymour was pretty in her button-cute white dress and towering tan platform heels.
-
7. A-TEAM Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver made a rare red carpet appearance at The A-Team premiere in LA, and was on-trend in a ruched, one-sleeved black pencil dress.
-
8. A-TEAM Jessica BielKristen Bell
Ooh, Kristen Bell's geo-print dress was deliciously bright and summery. We like.
-
9. A-TEAM Stephanie Pratt
We love The Hills star Stephanie Pratt's gorgeous sequin-covered tunic dress, which she paired with an LA tan and black pumps.
A-TEAM Bradley and Jessica
What a good-looking pair Bradley Cooper and Jessica Biel make! Bradley was suited and booted in a dapper grey suit (and who could fail to miss those sparkly baby-blues?), while Jessica's just on fire - and we're lusting after those fab white earrings.
SEE A SEXY LOOKING BRADLEY COOPER IN THE A-TEAM
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018