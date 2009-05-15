5 Mar 2018
Terminator Salvation Premiere, LA
-
1. Christian Bale & Sibi Blazic, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
Christian Bale stepped out on the black carpet in LA to promote the latest offering from the iconic Terminator franchise. The Batman actor takes on the lead role in the sci-fi flick, playing good guy John Connor, who leads a group of survivors to stop machines from destroying what little is left of mankind. Christian was all smiles at the premiere, and arrived hand-in-hand with his model wife Sibi Blazic.
-
2. Benjamin McKenzie, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
We may see plenty of the Bilson and the Barton out and about, but it makes a refreshing change to see one of the lovely Orange County boys on the red carpet. Looking a world away from on-screen bad boy Ryan Atwood, Benjamin McKenzie made a rare public outing to check out the latest film in the Terminator franchise, which is directed by McG - who coincidentally is the same man behind The OC.
-
3. Eric Mabius, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
You can always count on a good sci-fi flick to draw in the best of the boys, and Eric Mabius was another fan who came along to check out Terminator Salvation - much to the delight of the waiting female fans. The Ugly Betty star looked as though he could have stepped straight off the set in his sharp suit and open-collar shirt.
-
4. Naama Nativ and Matthew Settle, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
Representing another of our favourite American TV series, Gossip Girl star Matthew Settle also took in the LA premiere, arriving with his actress wife, Naama Nativ. Terminator Salvation is set in 2018, and acts as both a sequel and a prequel to the hugely-popular original trilogy.
-
5. Rose McGowan, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
Rose McGowan arrived at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in LA showing off her pins in a cute ruffled green mini-dress, teamed with luxe waves and a perfect pink pout. Although she doesn't actually appear in Terminator Salvation, the Charmed actress stars in an electronic game which is being released to accompany the film.
-
6. Bryce Dallas Howard, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
Also representing the girls at the majority-male premiere was Bryce Dallas Howard, who stars alongside Christian Bale in the film. The Spiderman 3 actress kept to the sci-fi theme of the evening by sporting a futuristic Marios Schwab frock which was covered in glittering silver sequins, teamed with some sky-high nude Louboutins and her deep russet locks.
-
7. Kelly Osbourne, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
Flying the flag for the Brits stateside was Kelly Osbourne. Still sporting her newly platinum blonde crop, Kelly took some London street style to LA, by throwing a sleek blazer over her shimmering shift dress. Miss O completed the look with some oversized black and gold tasselled earrings and a mico-mini briefcase bag.
Christian Bale & Sibi Blazic, Terminator Premiere, 15/05/09
Christian Bale stepped out on the black carpet in LA to promote the latest offering from the iconic Terminator franchise. The Batman actor takes on the lead role in the sci-fi flick, playing good guy John Connor, who leads a group of survivors to stop machines from destroying what little is left of mankind. Christian was all smiles at the premiere, and arrived hand-in-hand with his model wife Sibi Blazic.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018