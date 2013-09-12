15 Mar 2018
Teen Choice Awards 2013
1. Selena Gomez at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Selena Gomez in Cushnie et Ochs at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
2. One Direction at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
One Direction at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
3. Lily Collins at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Lily Collins in Fausto Puglisi at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
4. Little Mix at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Little Mix at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
5. Chloe Moretz at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Chloe Moretz in Christopher Kane at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
6. Hailee Steinfeld at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Hailee Steinfeld at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
7. Kerry Washington at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Kerry Washington in Stella McCartney at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
8. Demi Lovato at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Demi Lovato at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
9. Amber Riley at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Amber Riley at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
10. Naya Rivera at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Naya Rivera in Alice + Olivia at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
11. Miley Cyrus at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Miley Cyrus at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
12. Jenna Ushkowitz at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Jenna Ushkowitz at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
13. Nina Dobrev at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Nina Dobrev at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
14. Brittany Snow at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Brittany Snow at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
15. Holland Roden at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Holland Roden in Notte by Marchesa at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
16. One Direction at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
One Direction at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
17. Sandra Bullock at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Sandra Bullock at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
18. Ashton Kutcher at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Ashton Kutcher at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
19. Alexis Knapp at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Alexis Knapp at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
20. Glee cast at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
Glee cast at the Teen Choice Awards 2013
