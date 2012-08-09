The Twilight gang were among the winners at the Teen Choice Awards, PLUS Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani and Taylor Swift. See all the pics here...
Teen Choice Awards 2012
1. Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Team Twilight - Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson brought the cool edge to the Teen Choice Awards.
2. Kristen Strewart - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Kristen Stewart worked her own inimitable style in a super chic Roberto Cavalli Resort 2013 silk printed jacket, teamed with leather trews also by the designer and a simple white Fluxus tee. Christian Louboutin pumps gave her tomboy look a femme edge. We heart her cute plaited hairstyle too!
3. Taylor Swift - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Styling her floaty yet structured Maria Lucia Hohan Sidonie dress with matching Prada peep-toe heels and a pretty Edie Parker clutch, Taylor Swift added Lorraine Schwartz droplet earrings to make her look totally sizzle.
4. Gwen Stefani - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Gwen Stefani was a seriously cool customer arriving at the Teen Choice Awards with her No Doubt bandmates. In keeping with the casual dress-code she wore a leather biker, black skinnies, pointed stilettos and not forgetting, some retro-style shades.
5. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Taylor Swift posed for pics with fellow winner Selena Gomez.
6. Zooey Deschanel - Teen Choice Awards 2012
New Girl star Zooey Deschanel went gorgeously girlie in a deep blue Monique Lhuiller Resort 2013 frock with matching leather belt. A gold box Jimmy Choo clutch and bow-adorned pumps added extra wow.
7. Zoe Saldana - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Avatar actress Zoe Saldana was picture perfect in her Jonathan Saunders Pre-Fall 2012 geometric print skirt and crop top as she hit the Teen Choice Awards 2012. We love her Christian Louboutin blue satin sandals.
8. Zac Efron - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Zac Efron looked super pleased to scoop two surfboards at the Teen Choice Awards - for Best Movie Actor in a drama AND romance.
9. Will.i.am - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Will.i.am looked super suave as he hit the pink carpet at the Teen Choice 2012 Awards.
10. Vampire Diaries cast - Teen Choice Awards 2012
The cast of Vampire Diaries showed off their surfboard for best TV Show Sci-Fi Fantasy at the Teen Choice Awards.
11. Taylor Swift - Teen Choice Awards 2012
No wonder Taylor Swift was all smiles on the pink carpet at the Teen Choice Awards! The singer scooped five awards - making her the biggest winner of the night.
12. Selena Gomez - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Selena Gomez sizzled in a fab fuchsia DSquared2 dress with Herve Leger strappy heels.
13. Selena Gomez - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Selena Gomez had every reason to celebrate at the Teen Choice Awards, scooping several awards AND turning 20.
14. Carly Rae Jepsen - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Scooping the surfboard for Breakout Artist, cute singer Carly Rae Jepsen prepared to hit the stage at the awards in a Lisa Ho blazer teamed with palm-tree shorts and Aldo heels.
15. No Doubt - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Awards veterans No Doubt celebrated their reunion at the Teen Choice Awards.
16. Nina Dobrev - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev wowed in a stunning aqua hued J. Mendel dress with Jimmy Choo strappy heels and a Kotur clutch.
17. Nikki Reed - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Twilight star Nikki Reed was picture perfect in a sizzling Contrarian New York corset top and skirt teamed with Brian Atwood heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
18. Justin Bieber - Teen Choice Awards 2012
For his appearance at the Teen Choice Awards, Justin Bieber opted for a fresh summer look in an army T-shirt, white jeans and patent hi-tops.
19. Lea Michele - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Glee queen Lea Michele showed off her stunning figure in a silver strapless Versace dress. Loose tresses and her killer smile were all the accessory she needed.
20. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez - Teen Choice Awards 2012
What a cute couple. Selena Gomez celebrated her 20th birthday at the Teen Choice Awards with boyfriend Justin Bieber.
21. Justin Bieber and Will.i.am - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Everyone wants in on the action - Will.i.am also stopped by to pose with Justin Bieber.
22. Kristen Strewart and Robert Pattinson - Teen Choice Awards 2012
No stranger to winning a surfboard or two, team Twilight enjoyed messing around with theirs.
23. Kendall and Kylie Jenner - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner looked svelte and sophisticated in their mini dresses.
24. Gwen Stefani - Teen Choice Awards 2012
On stage Gwen Stefani harked back to her early Noughties style in patterned trews and knee-high Doc Martens.
25. Justin Bieber - Teen Choice Awards 2012
On stage and Justin Bieber had the metallic trend well and truly checked for his performance.
26. Joe Jonas - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Joe Jonas added a little 50s flair to his look in a forest-green tux and patent shoes.
27. Hayden Panettiere - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Mini dresses were the order of the day, and Hayden Pannetiere co-ordinated with the pink carpet in her bodycon glitter number and matching heels.
28. Justin Bieber - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Bieber fever! There were hoards of young Justin Bieber fans awaiting the singer's arrival at the Teen Choice Awards.
29. Kevin McHale and Lea Michele - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Co-stars Lea Michele and Kevin McHale posed for a Gleeful snap as they took in the awards ceremony.
30. Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana and Taylor Lautner - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana and Taylor Lautner took some time out to chat backstage.
31. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Choice Comedian winner Ellen Degeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi made a cute couple on the pink carpet.
32. Demi Lovato - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Disney star Demi Lovato was fringe fabulous in a tribal-print mini.
33. Chris Colfer - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Dressed in his usual quirky style, Chris Colfer aka. Kurt from Glee showed up to the Teen Choice Awards in a pin-stripe shirt, jeans and contrast brogues.
34. Chord Overstreet - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Glee boy Chord Overstreet played it cool in a leather jacket and jeans.
35. Victoria Justice - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Victoria Justice wowed at the Teen Choice Awards 2012 in a pretty printed Gomez-Gracia dress teamed with a Lauren Merkin clutch.
36. Kevin McHale - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Glee's Kevin McHale played maverick in a block-colour shirt and camouflage trousers.
37. Miranda Cosgrove - Teen Choice Awards 2012
School Of Rock star Miranda Cosgrove shimmered down the pink carpet in a silver Colette Dinigan dress and Stella McCartney shoes.
38. Jackson Rathbone - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Twilight's Jackson Rathbone channeled the Western look in a denim shirt and boot-cut jeans.
39. Darren Criss - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Glee star Darren Criss was suitably summer-ready in a laid-back look. We love the pink sunnies!
40. Jordin Sparks - Teen Choice Awards 2012
Singer Jordin Sparks looked pretty-as-can-be in a puffball prom dress.
