5 Mar 2018
Teen Choice Awards 2011
-
1. Robert Pattinson
Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson may have skipped the blue carpet but he was on centre stage to pick up his surfboard for Choice Movie Actor Drama for his role in Water for Elephants. Meanwhile, his fellow Twilighters Taylor Lautner took home the prize for Best Actor in a Sci/fi Fantasy, and Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greenepicked up the his and her Scene Stealer awards.
-
-
3. Taylor Lautner
Clad in a leather jacket and black tee, the gorgeous Taylor Lautner waved to the crowds at the Teen Choice Awards following his win for Movie Actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. We're sure that more than a few hearts skipped beats!
-
4. Ashley Greene
Twilight's Ashley Greene went for a monochrome palette at Teen Choice Awards. The brunette beauty looked preened to perfection in a two-toned black and white dress, strappy sandals and poker-straight locks.
-
5. Blake Lively
With light summer hues dominating the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards, it was Blake Lively who injected a splash of vibrant colour with her fitted tangerine Gucci dress and Christian Louboutin courts, adding some simple Lorraine Schwartz jewellery to finish. The Gossip Girl actress walked
away with two surfboard awards - one for Choice TV Drama and Choice TV Actress for her hit show Gossip Girl.
-
6. Justin Beiber
Working his signature skater style, teen sensation Justin Bieber kept his bow tie loose as he struck a pose on the blue carpet at the Teen Choice
Awards. It was a winning night for the singer as he took home four awards - Choice Male Artist, Choice TV Villian, Choice Male Hottie and Choice Twit.
-
7. Taylor Swift
Keeping it fresh and sweet, singer Taylor Swift nailed girlie chic in a white Raphael Cennamo halter dress and Ranjana Khan belt, adding extra sparkle in a pair of glistening Fendi heels. The stunning singer was honoured with the Ultimate Choice Award for her contributions to the entertainment industry.
-
8. Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz flashed those famous pins of hers as she collected her Best Movie Actress surf board at the Teen Choice Awards in a strapless minidress by ALC. The Bad Teacher star added extra height with uber-cool graphic-cut sandals by Burakuyan and completed the outfit with an on-tone clutch by Chloe and rings by Vhernier.
-
9. Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson toughened up her frothy white Chloe frock with a pair of killer studded booties by Brian Atwood at the Teen Choice Awards. When it comes to best dressed of the night, Rachel’s OUR choice!
-
10. Nina Dobrev
Looking cute in gingham, Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev worked a checkerboard Dolce & Gabbana dress and basket weave clutch as she hit the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards. The gorgeous starlet added a pair of stacked navy Salvatore Ferragamo courts and eye-catching earrings to complete her look.
-
11. Fergie
Making a wow-worthy entrance, singer Fergie wore a starry Dolce & Gabbana dress as she joined Black Eyed Peas bandmates Taboo and apl.de.ap at the
ceremony.
-
12. The Black Eyed Peas
Nominated for a total of three awards, The Black Eyed Peas rocked the Teen Choice Awards as they strutted their stuff on the blue carpet. Will.i.am
kicked off the show with a DJ set which included summer hit, " Party Rock Anthem". We can't get enough of Fergie's show-stopping star-studded Dolce &
Gabbana dress!
-
13. Tom Felton
Picking up Choice Movie Villain, Brit actor and Harry Potter star Tom Felton joined co-star Rupert Grint to represent the Harry Potter franchise at the
Teen Choice Awards. The films picked up an impressive total of seven awards.
-
14. Rupert Grint
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint showed his love for Hollywood with his T-shirt, worn with black jeans and a smart blazer. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 proved a huge hit as it was named Choice Movie under Sci-fi/fantasy, while Part II was named choice movie of the summer.
-
15. Jenna Ushkowitz
Glee gal Jenna Ushkowitz dazzled in her stunning LWD.
-
16. Chord Overstreet
Keeping it simple but stylish, Glee hottie Chord Overstreet joined his co-stars to present a small clip from Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.
-
17. Cory Monteith
Glee hunk Cory Monteith went for edgy style on the red carpet in a black leather jacket, shirt and tie combo with burnt orange trousers and biker boots. The hit Fox show was nominated for Choice Music Group and Choice Comedy TV Show.
-
18. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana made a splash on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet in a tiered metallic strapless frock by Lanvin and equally-gleaming gold Mary-Janes by Alexander McQueen. The movie beauty finished off with bracelets by Jaime Wold, hoop earrings by Lana and a Carla Amorim ring. Talk about bling!
-
19. Cat Deeley
Working a summery turquoise palette to perfection, presenter Cat Deeley flaunted those enviable pins in a stunning sheer lace long-sleeved number,
keeping her dress in full focus by adding a chic pair of nude sandals.
-
20. Joe Jonas
Looking polished, Joe Jonas channelled a super-smart ensemble in a beige Z Zegna suit. The singer added a Chan Luu necklace and Martin
Margiela shoes to finish.
-
21. Demi Lovato
Nominated for Choice TV Actress in a Comedy, Choice Twit, Choice Summer Song and Choice Summer Music Star, it was tough competition for singer Demi Lovato and her long-time pal Selena Gomez, who were both up for awards in the same categories. Demi sizzled in a gorgeous yellow BCBG dress and matching yellow Christian Louboutin heels.
-
22. Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez
Pals Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez shared a hug as they posed for the cameras at the Teen Choice Awards. Selena, who performed with her band, The Scene was nominated for several awards, including Choice Summer Music Star and Choice Summer Movie Star. Demi was also nominated for the Choice TV Actress in a comedy award.
-
23. Selena Gomez
Making a glamorous entrance, Selena Gomez certainly shined at the annual awards ceremony in a golden Erin Fetherston dress and Brian Atwood heels. The brunette beauty performed with her band, The Scene.
-
24. Paul Wesley
Vampire Diaries hunk Paul Wesley was joined by fellow co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder as they represented the show, which was up for Choice TV Show in the Fantasy/Sci-Fi category. All three of the stars were also nominated for awards individually.
-
25. Maggie Q
Wearing a white Max Mara skirt and top, Nikita actress Maggie showed that you can still look hot in a one-colour palette.
-
26. Darren Criss
Glee star Darren Criss was on hand with other Glee co-stars to present a clip from Glee: The 3D Concert Movie. The handsome actor was recognised in
the Choice TV Breakout Star catergory.
-
27. Elizabeth Banks
Going bold in orange, actress Elizabeth Banks paired her J Mendel dress with a neutral clutch by Edie Parker and stacked satin peep-toes.
-
28. Mark Wahlberg
The Departed actor Mark Wahlberg was joined by his daughter on the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards - cute!
-
29. Kardashian sisters
Making a family appearance, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were joined by siblings Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the awards ceremony. While
Kim opted for a short halter Givenchy number, Kourtney went for a cobalt blue Blaque Label gown and Khoe lowered the hemline in a animal-printed Roberto
Cavalli maxidress.
-
30. Tyra Banks
Looking fierce and uber-sexy, model and TV presenter Tyra Banks worked a black leather and gold Thierry Mugler playsuit as she hit the stage to present an award with Sean Kingston.
-
31. Alexa Vega
Rising star Alex Vega was cute as a button in a plunging minidress at the Teen Choice Awards.
-
32. Zooey Deschanel
New Girl star and face of Rimmel London, Zooey Deschanel, looked pretty in frills as she donned a darling dress and black heels, both by Miu Miu. Zooey
presented an award with snowboarder and skateboarder, Shaun White.
-
33. Kellan Lutz
Twilight heartthrob Kellan Lutz brought along his younger brother Tanner for the night. Ah!
-
34. Avril Lavigne
Making the most of her petite frame, Avril Lavigne arrived at the awards ceremony in a thigh-skimming LBD accessoried with a cute pair of polka-dot peep-toes
-
35. Emma Stone
Working a white coulour-block ensemble and Lanvin sandals, Emma Stone picked up her surf board for Movie Actress in a Romantic Comedy for Easy A on stage at the Teen Choice Awards. The film also scored the Movie Romantic Comedy gong.
-
36. Ashton Kutcher
New Two and a Half Men lead star Ashton Kutcher looked more than a little thrilled to be scooping the surf board for Actor in a Romantic Comedy for his flick, No Strings Attached, co-starring Natalie Portman.
