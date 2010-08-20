5 Mar 2018
Teen Choice Awards 2010
1. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Twi-star Ashley Greene opted for a jacquard nude mini as she swept the blue carpet before celebrating the film franchise's 12-award-win with her fellow cast members.
2. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Before making a staggering number of costume changes, Katy Perry made her Teen Choice 2010 debut in this glittery mini as she made her way on stage.
3. TEEN CHOICE 090810
The Twi-boys took what we imagine was a very quick rest in between picking up a staggering 12 awards for the film sensation.
4. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Lea Michele's trim pins and bronzed glow were a source of envy as she took to the red carpet in this sparkly Giambattista Valli mini matched with some towering tan heels.
5. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Co-stars Chace and Leighton made for a picture-perfect pair as they posed backstage before hearing the results of the Teen Choice Awards 2010.
6. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Master of Ceremonies Katy Perry was ready to cheer on the award winners along with co-host Corey Monteith, who made a quick costume change for the occasion.
7. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Emma Roberts showed off her newly raven locks in a slick over-the-shoulder 'do, and kept in tune with the beachy vibes in a bold green bandeau minidress.
8. TEEN CHOICE 090810
The Glee cast were out in force for the Teen Choice Awards, and Chris Colfer posed for a quick pic before heading on stage to co-host with Katy Perry.
9. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Joshua Jackson brought his sister along to help celebrate the Teen Choice awards, and she certainly stole the limelight from her brother, looking cool in a floaty frock and trilby.
10. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Corey Monteith got a quick pic with Lea Michele before heading on stage with co-host Katy Perry for a little high school role play.
11. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Hilary Duff posed with fiance Mike Comrie after picking up the award for Female Scene Stealer for her role in Gossip Girl.
12. TEEN CHOICE 090810
13. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Selena Gomez wowed us in this ethereal mini and matching clutch at the Teen Choice Awards 2010. She added fierce glamour with her gladiator-style nude heels.
14. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Glee star Amber Riley was beaming as she took to the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards 2010 in this hot pink shift.
15. TEEN CHOICE 090810
White-hot dresses were the vogue of the night, with Cat Deeley among the ladies opting in on the trend in this intricate one-shoulder number, matched with neon accessories.
16. TEEN CHOICE 090810
The Glee boys were dressed to impress, but Mark Salling clearly couldn't resist adding a little edge to his look sporting trainers with his smart ensemble.
17. TEEN CHOICE 090810
The LWD was the frock of choice at the surf themed Teen Choice Awards, and Leighton Meester worked the trend to perfection in this Emilio Pucci number teamed with some adorable corsage Louboutin heels.
18. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Matthew Morrison joined his fellow Gleeks in a casual cool combo of checked shirt and jeans.
19. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Gossip Girl heartthrob Chace Crawford went for a laidback look in a military-style shirt and classic denims.
20. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Aww! Jenna Dewan gave husband Channing Tatum some moral support as they breezed along the Teen Choice blue carpet.
21. TEEN CHOICE 090810
We're loving Kristen Bell's simple yet elegant styling of this Stella McCartney mini. She showed off her shapely pins with some leg-lengthening nude heels.
22. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Corey Monteith went sleek and smart in this dapper penguin suit.
23. TEEN CHOICE 090810
The petite Jayma Mays looked cute-as-can-be in this sunny figure-hugger matched with vintage-style accessories.
24. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Funny man Justin Long posed for a quick pic on the blue carpet in a light blue shirt and jeans.
25. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Kevin McHale worked Gleek chic in some cool brogue boots and a check shirt.
26. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Kim Kardashian went uber glam in an embellished one-shoulder mini set off with a slick ponytail.
27. TEEN CHOICE 090810
We love teen queen Victoria Justice's look from her summer-perfect centre-parted updo to her on-trend leopard print heels.
28. TEEN CHOICE 090810
The Kardashian sisters showed off their summery glow in dazzling minidresses.
29. TEEN CHOICE 090810
David Beckham put in an appearance at the awards and kept it cool in a crisp shirt and jeans.
30. TEEN CHOICE 090810
The Vampire Diaries cast got together for a snap on the green carpet. The boys put their best foot forward in matching biker boots, but Nina Dobrev really stole the show in a wow-worthy metallic corset dress.
31. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Megan Fox worked the green carpet in stylish separates with backcombed locks.
32. TEEN CHOICE 090810
Teen favourite Hilary continued the trend for brights in this aqua bodycon number.
33. TEEN CHOICE 090810
It was a family affair for Gordon Ramsay and his brood who made a joint appearance on the Teen Choice Awards blue carpet.
