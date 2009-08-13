Vanessa Hudgens, and her High School Musical pals were joined by the Gossip Girls, the Twilight cast and a host of music and entertainment stars including The Jonas Brothers, The Black Eyed Peas, Hayden Panettiere, Miley Cyrus and Cameron Diaz at last night's Teen Choice Awards.

Vanessa Hudgens donned a pretty frock and had a smile on her face despite all her recent internet-related furore. The High School Musical starlet went home empty handed while boyfriend Zac Efron went home with three gongs. Better luck next time, Vanessa!