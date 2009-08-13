5 Mar 2018
Teen Choice Awards
1. Party 100809 Teen Choice Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens, and her High School Musical pals were joined by the Gossip Girls, the Twilight cast and a host of music and entertainment stars including The Jonas Brothers, The Black Eyed Peas, Hayden Panettiere, Miley Cyrus and Cameron Diaz at last night's Teen Choice Awards.
Vanessa Hudgens donned a pretty frock and had a smile on her face despite all her recent internet-related furore. The High School Musical starlet went home empty handed while boyfriend Zac Efron went home with three gongs. Better luck next time, Vanessa!
2. Party 100809 Teen Choice Megan Fox
Transformers actress Megan Fox was recognised for all the hard work she puts into looking that stunningly hot. The 23-year-old actress scooped the award for Choice Female Hottie.
3. Party 100809 Teen Choice Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner will soon be hitting cinema screens in Twilight: New Moon, the next round in the Twilight vampire series. Last night he was looking terribly dapper in slim jeans teamed with a waistcoat shirt and tie as he took to the stage to accept the Choice Movie Fresh Face Male, one of the eleven awards scooped by the Twilight cast.
4. Party 100809 Teen Choice Zac Efron
Zac Efron won his most coveted Teen Choice surf board so far at yesterday's awards, for the Comedy Movie Actor. But where does he keep all his many Teen Choice Awards? "I hang them in my garage above my car!" the High School Musical heartthrob told reporters.
5. Party 100809 Teen Choice Leighton Meester
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester has had plenty of practise in dressing immaculately as Queen Bea in the hit TV series, and it certainly shows whenever she sets foot on the red carpet. Leighton wowed yet again in this darling black and white striped dress with sweet bow fastenings at the shoulder and a rosy make-up look.
6. Party 100809 Teen Choice Britney Spears
Scooping the Ultimate Choice Award, Britney Spears was back on form as she graced the red carpet in a shimmering little black dress at last night's Teen Choice Awards.
7. Party 100809 Teen Choice Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart went for a punked-up look in this monochrome minidress with fierce skirt covered in studs and spikes. We're glad to see the Twilight star left her Converse trainers at home this time, and opted for a pair of chic ankle strap shoes instead.
8. Party 100809 Teen Choice Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson's popularity knows no bounds. The Twilight star was greeted by a wall of screaming fans as soon as he set foot on the red carpet outside the Gibson Ampitheatre and the adulation continued once inside. While Megan Fox won the gong for Female Hottie, Pattinson took home the guy's Hottie award. No suprises there, then!
9. Party 100809 Teen Choice Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus gave a rocking performance of her single Party in the USA and went on to win a clutch of awards before presenting Ultimate Choice winner Britney Spears with her surfboard trophy. "I'm a huge fan of hers," Miley told the audience.
10. Party 100809 Teen Choice The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers played hosts for the evening and kicked off the proceedings with a performance of Much Better. The trio went on to win five awards including Choice Red Carpet Icons and Breakout TV show for their programme, Jonas
11. Party 100809 Teen Choice Hatden Panettiere
Heroes star Hayden Pannetiere took to the red carpet in a blush pink dress by Zac Posen and got stuck into signing autographs for fans.
12. Party 100809 Teen Choice Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz was all smiles as she picked up the award for Best Summer Movie for My Sister's Keeper. We love Cam's zip sleeve grey Alexander McQueen dress and that gleaming gold bracelet.
13. Party 100809 Teen Choice Will I Am, Fergie, Taboo
The Black Eyed Peas were on hand to pick up the award they won for their hit, Boom Boom Pow.
14. Party 100809 Teen Choice Chace Crawford
A grinning Chace Crawford stepped on stage to pick up the award for Best TV Actor Drama for Gossip Girl. "This is an honour," he said on accepting the award, "you've got to love the teens. We're here because of them."
15. Party 100809 Teen Choice Ashley Tisdale
Singer/actress Ashley Tisdale amped up the glam factor in a shimmering bustier dress and a big, bouncy blowdry. Although she was up for several awards, Ashley went home empty-handed.
16. Party 100809 Teen Choice Awards Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts was super sweet in this cute white shift dress with twinkling beaded detailing by Monique Lhuillier.
17. Party 100809 Teen Choice Kristen Bell (Close Up)
Kristen Bell gave the cameras a winning smile as she joined the throng at the Teen Choice Awards. The actress flew the flag for British fashion, donning a black silk jumpsuit by Topshop which she teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo strappy sandals.
18. Party 100809 Teen Choice Ashley Greene
Another Twilight actress present at the awards was Ashley Greene who opted for a pretty bustier dress with floral skirt. The cast are busy both promoting Twilight: New Moon as well as shooting the third instalment, Eclipse in Vancoover.
19. Party 100809 Teen Choice Rumer Willis
We saw Rumer Willis with a carrot red hair colour on a night out with mum Demi Moore last week but since then she's gone a darker shade of red (inspired by Cheryl Cole's transformation perhaps?), unveiling her new colour at the Teen Choice Awards. Wearing a heavily embellished black shift dress, she made her way inside the amphitheatre for the celeb-tastic awards ceremony.
20. Party 100809 Teen Choice Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez went for a grown up one-shouldered gown in a palest purple hue. She teamed her glamorous frock with an up-do and long silver earrings.
21. Party 100809 Teen Choice Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman gave us a glimpse of those famous guns as he clutched a surf board award for the paps. Jackman picked up a gong for his starring role in X Men Origins: Wolverine.
22. Party 100809 Teen Choice Ed Westwick
Gossip Girl's resident baddie, Ed Westwick was looking a lot less like his brooding small screen persona and gave the photographers a cheerful grin. The Teen Choice Awards recognised all those on-screen moments of withering stares and evil plotting by awarding him TV Villain.
23. Party 100809 Teen Choice Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Hayden Panettiere
Although Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron didn't walk into the ceremony together the on/off screen couple caught up with each other once inside. It was a teen dream as the High School Musical pair chatted to Heroes starlet, Hayden Panettiere.
24. Party 100809 Teen Choice Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford
What a pretty pair these two make! Gossip girl stars Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford were beaming, and rightly so; they picked up awards for Best TV Actress and Best TV Actor respectively for their roles in Gossip Girl.
25. Party 100809 Teen Choice Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel donned a dress by uber cool New York label, Opening Ceremony, for the Teen Choice Awards, easily snagging the title of most fashion-savvy frock as awarded by InStyle.co.uk! The Gilmore Girls actress wore her hair in an on-trend plaited style.
