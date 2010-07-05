5 Mar 2018
T4 On The Beach 2010
1. t4 Pixie
Giving us a masterclass in style, Pixie Lott dressed up her playsuit with a gorgeous oversized chunky gold key necklace and went for on-trend plaits in her hair.
2. t4 the saturdays
Going for matching white T-shirt dresses and cherry red DMs, The Saturdays treated crowds to some of their biggest hits.
3. t4 Ellie
Keeping it simple, Ellie Goulding wore khaki safari shorts with matching lace-up flats. She accessorised the look with her acoustic guitar.
4. t4 kelis
Kelis rocked the stage in a green and gold minidress with statement green heels and huge gold hoop earrings.
5. T4 alex burke
No broken heels here - wowing crowds in her super-short playsuit, Alexandra Burke showed off her enviably toned body.
6. t4 diana
Dusty Springfield eat your heart out! Diana Vicker's come a long way since X Factor and we’re loving her 60s inspired Sass and Bide minidress.
7. t4 steve
Going for a tailored look with casual striped tee, T4 presenter Steve Jones provided the male eye-candy for the day.
8. t4 Taio
A black leather jacket in summer? Taio Cruz showed just how cool he is wearing all black in the sizzling July heat.
9. t4 dizzee
Treating the crowd to his big summer anthems, Dizzee Rascal knew just how to get the party going.
10. Jedward
One half of Jedward, poor Edward Grimes took a nasty tumble on stage and had to be helped off by a medical crew.
11. Tinie Tempah
Keeping cool on stage, Tinie Tempah worked the crowd.
12. t4 Gok
Style alert! Gok Wan was out and about at the party keeping it simple in an all-black outfit. Check out his oversized bag. Did he bring a picnic?
