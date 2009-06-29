5 Mar 2018
Swarovski Party
-
The stars were out in force last night for the grand opening of Swarovski's new 'Crystallized' concept store in New York.
Chloë Sevigny, Lucy Liu, Blake Lively and Evan Rachel Wood were among the celebs who attended the high-octane event, looking groomed to perfection as they celebrated the company's first US concept venture.
The sparkling new store features a 'library of light' - a vast, glittering wall of crystals in every conceivable cut and colour, which customers can play with to create their own unique pieces. It also boasts a full-service restaurant and sleek lounge-cum-exhibition space for those who simply want to hang out.
Check out our gallery to see how the VIP guests sparkled....
By Anna Goumal
-
Actresses Chloe Sevigny and Lucy Liu made a glamorous pair at the Swarovksi Concept Store launch party.
-
Our favourite Gossip Girl, Blake Lively, opted for a sexy white backless number with sheer panelling which showed off her curves and emphasised her teeny waist.
-
Ms Sevigny pulled out her beloved Chloë scalloped-edge shorts and blazer combo yet again, this time paired with a cute sequined top. But when she looks this good in it who can blame her?
-
Evan Rachel Wood looked sharp as a tack, rocking this narrow-cut navy suit with the slimmest of cigarette pants and purple silk heels.
