The stars were out in force last night for the grand opening of Swarovski's new 'Crystallized' concept store in New York.

Chloë Sevigny, Lucy Liu, Blake Lively and Evan Rachel Wood were among the celebs who attended the high-octane event, looking groomed to perfection as they celebrated the company's first US concept venture.

The sparkling new store features a 'library of light' - a vast, glittering wall of crystals in every conceivable cut and colour, which customers can play with to create their own unique pieces. It also boasts a full-service restaurant and sleek lounge-cum-exhibition space for those who simply want to hang out.

By Anna Goumal