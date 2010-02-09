5 Mar 2018
Super Bowl XLIV
1. SUPER BOWL Angelina Jolie, Maddox and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got in on the Super Bowl XLIV action at the weekend, treating little Maddox to a front-row seat at the Sun Life Stadium. The family looked happy and relaxed with Angelina glowing in a black mac and aviators, and Brad donning a beanie, his now-signature goatie and a gold necklace. Cute.
2. SUPER BOWL Rihanna
There was a host of stars out at a smattering of parties to celebrate the Super Bowl this weekend and, rather than simply attend, Rihanna actually hosted one at the Pepsi Refresh Project Kick Off Party at the Fontainebleu hotel in Miami. The singer looked hot in a Christian Siriano spring 2010 marine-blue strapless dress with an asymmetric ruffled detail.
3. SUPER BOWL Jennifer Lopez
Another song, another stand-out sexy outfit from Jennifer Lopez! The singer took to the stage at the Super Bowl AXE Lounge bash in a silver catsuit and studded ankle boots. That's one brave lady!
4. SUPER BOWL Hilary Swank and Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba debuted her new short bob at the Super Bowl this weekend- and we think she looked fantastic! The actress teamed her chocolate-brown hairdo, with a cute sweep side-fringe, with an eye-popping yellow floral dress and a gorgeous stament black necklace. She attended the Audi Cocktail Reception in Miami with Oscar-winner Hilary Swank, who went all-black in a blouse and leggings.
5. SUPER BOWL Jennifer Lopez
Get down! J-Lo rocked the stage Super Bowl AXE Lounge party in a chain-detail top and glam crystal-embellished tights.
6. SUPER BOWL Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford kept it simple in a white tee and jeans at the Super Bowl AXE Lounge do. Swoon.
7. SUPER BOWL Jessica Szohr Ed Westwick
Picture-perfect couple and Gossip Girl co-stars, Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick, posed for pics at Michael Bay's 2nd Annual Big Give Big Game party. Jessica looked stunning in a grey mini with a loose black vest and sky-high black peep-toes - but it was her colour-pop clutch that really caught our eye.
8. SUPER BOWL Kellan Lutz
Fresh from stripping off to promote Calvin Klein undies, Twilight hottie Kellan Lutz was strutting his stuff again at the Super Bowl XLIV 2nd Annual Big Give Big Game party at Miami Beach. Cute flat cap.
9. SUPER BOWL Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez hit the Super Bowl party circuit with with hubby Marc Anthony - and looked like one hot mama in a body-hugging, thigh-skimming white dress with embellished strappy sandals.
10. SUPER BOWL Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado rocked a sparkly green minidress at the XLIV edition Super Bowl pre-concert at Miami Beach. She was super-funky with a host of chunky statement jewellery finishing the look.
11. SUPER BOWL Solange Knowles
Beyonce's lil sis Solange Knowles stood out at the Super Bowl AXE Lounge party in a cut-out LBD and a bright animal-pring jacket.
12. SUPER BOWL Stephanie Pratt
The Hills star Stephanie Pratt hit the Super Bowl AXE Lounge party in a cobalt sequin mini and a black cropped top, topped off with an on-trend sparkly bow.
13. SUPER BOWL Queen Latifah and Wyclef Jean
Queen Latifah and Wyclef Jean entertained the crowds at the Super Bowl XLIV AXE Lounge party.
14. SUPER BOWL AnnaLynn
AnnaLynn McCord took a walk on the wild side in a metallic animal-print dress at the 2nd Annual Big Give Big Game party hosted by Michael Bay.
15. SUPER BOWL Ed Westwick
Pool cool: Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick struck a pose as he went to give it is best shot at the 2nd Annual Big Give Big Game party, held at Transformers director Michael Bay's home in Miami.
16. SUPER BOWL Tinsley Mortimer
You certainly couldn't say Tinsley Mortimer didn't embrace colour at the Super Bowl XLIV party in the AXE Lounge at Fontainebleu in Miami. The actress opted for a hot-pink bandage dress and strappy mushroom-hued heels.
17. SUPER BOWL Jessica Szohr
Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr looked super-sexy at the Super Bowl 2nd Annual Big Give Big Game party in a bandage skirt and peep-toe heels.
18. SUPER BOWL Jamie Foxx
Hollywood heavyweight Jamie Foxx took to the mic at the Super Bowl XLIV AXE Lounge party at the Fontainebleu Hotel looking dapper in a pinstripe suit and aubergine shirt.
19. SUPER BOWL Benji Madden
Benji Madden partied on at the AXE Lounge bash and rocked a cap and chains.
20. SUPER BOWL Rachel Hunter
Rachel Hunter made a rare red carpet appearance at the Super Bowl XLIV AXE Lounge bash, and looked glam in a black dress with a sparkly boyfriend blazer.
21. SUPER BOWL Molly Sims
Molly Sims went for laidback and lovely in a loose blouse and jeans, with a trendy choker and sunnies adding a celeb style element.
22. Super beach Bowl 080210 - Taylor
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner did his bit for his team as they played American Football on the beach in Miami. What we would have given to be tackled by Taylor.
23. Super beach Bowl 080210 Kellan Lutz
Twilight star Kellan Lutz hit the beach for a game of American Football at the weekend. He joined his 90210 girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord and a number of other celebs for the game.
24. Super beach Bowl 080210 Jennifer Lopez
Who knew J-Lo played American Football? The songstress joined a host of celebs on the beach in Miami for a spot of sport in the sun.
25. Super beach Bowl 080210 - Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr
Gossip Girl couple Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr looked super-cute in matching DirectTV outfits and cameras as they joined a number of other celebrities on the beach in Miami over Super Bowl weekend.
26. Super beach Bowl 080210 - AnnaLynne McCord
AnnaLynne McCord showed off her tiny frame and sun-kissed pins while on the beach in Miami. The 90210 actress wore a white tee and huge sunnies for the celebrity game of American Football during Super Bowl weekend.
27. Super beach Bowl 080210 - Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford flexed his muscles on the beach playing a game of American Football with other celebs in Miami.
28. Super beach Bowl 080210 Kellan Lutz
Kellan Lutz showed off his athleticism during a weekend Super Bowl break in Miami. Kellan fitted his toned muscles into his DirectTV T-shirt with his sunnies and cap.
29. Super beach Bowl 080210 - Marisa Miller
American model Marisa Miller showed her fun side during a game of American Football in Miami at the weekend.
30. Super beach Bowl 080210 - Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn donned a full set of sports gear for her appearance at the American Football game in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. Love the socks!
