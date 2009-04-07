The young Emma Roberts continued to mingle as the festival continued, and was spotted chatting to Benjamin Bratt. The 17-year-old was in Park City to promote her new film Lymelife, which she stars in with Cynthia Nixon and Alec Baldwin, and for which she is getting praised for taking on her first serious adult acting role. Bratt was at the festival to see the screening of his film La Mission, which was written and directed by his brother, Peter Bratt.