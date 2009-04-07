5 Mar 2018
Sundance Film Festival continues, Utah
1. Thurman Sundance 21/01/09As the Sundance film festival continued its run, more celebrities were flocking to Utah to check out the latest independent films being shown. A fun-loving Uma Thurman arrived at the screening of her film Motherhood, rather bizarrely carrying a large bunch of bright red balloons, which she had picked up from an earlier party. “I just thought everyone might need one,” she laughed, as she handed them out to all the reporters on the red carpet. If only all a-listers were so nice!
2. Foster Thurman Driver Sundance 21/01/09Uma Thurman, Jodie Foster and Minnie Driver made the premiere of Motherhood a rather glamorous affair. Uma stars in the independent film as a busy New York mother, who endures a day that would challenge any modern-day mum. Minnie co-stars as her pregnant best friend. The three actresses were wrapped-up warm in their matching black coats.
3. Spacey Sundance 21/01/09Kevin Spacey hit the Sundance festival to promote not one, but two films that he was starring in. The first is US picture Shrink, in which he features opposite the beautiful Saffron Burrows. Shrink stars Spacey as a top psychiatrist to the stars, who after suffering his own personal tragedy, finds himself unwilling to help his patients. The actor was also promoting the British film Moon, which centres around a group of astronauts who return to earth after three years in space.
The young Emma Roberts continued to mingle as the festival continued, and was spotted chatting to Benjamin Bratt. The 17-year-old was in Park City to promote her new film Lymelife, which she stars in with Cynthia Nixon and Alec Baldwin, and for which she is getting praised for taking on her first serious adult acting role. Bratt was at the festival to see the screening of his film La Mission, which was written and directed by his brother, Peter Bratt.
5. Bacon Sundance 21/01/09Taking Chance — a tear-jerker of a film about soldiers fighting in Iraq — was an early hit at the festival when it premiered, and has been gaining good reviews from film critics. Kevin Bacon stars in the film as a Marine entrusted with the job of escorting the body of a young soldier killed in battle, back to his family.
Funny man Chris Rock was in town to see the screening of a documentary that he features in, entitled Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy. The short film uses archived footage from stand-up performances and interviews to celebrate the cultural impact of black comedy. While he was there, he took the opportunity to hang out with Billy Bob Thornton and Tea Leoni, who were also there promoting films.
Billy Bob Thornton arrived at the festival with co-star Tea Leoni on his arm, who were both there to promote their venture Manure — a comedy set in the 1960's about a manure salesperson. Thornton was also at the festival in support of a second film, The Informers, a movie dealing with the concequences of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll in the 80's — in which he stars alongside a high-profile cast including Mickey Rourke, Kim Basigner and Winona Ryder.
8. Cooper Sundance 21/01/09A dashing Dominic Cooper had the attention of all the women in Utah after he arrived in support of his latest production An Education. Dominic stars alongside Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan in the charming coming-of-age flick about a young, sheltered girl being introduced to the big wide world.
9. Stewart Sundance 21/01/09One of the films creating the biggest buzz at the festival is Adventureland, a comedy-drama featuring Kristen Stewart and Ryan Reynolds. The film deals with a college graduate who takes a dead-end job at an amusement park, but actually finds that it's the perfect preparation for the real world. Twighlight star Kirsten looked as edgy as ever hanging out at the MySpace cafe in her skinny jeans, leather biker jacket, converse trainers and sunnies.
