Liv Tyler, Kate Bosworth, Emma Roberts and co. hit the 2012 Sundance Film Festival! See the pictures here…
Sundance Film Festival
1. Andrea Riseborough - Sundance Film Festival
W.E actress Andrea Riseborough chooses a 70s look in a gold and black embellished coat with leather accessories and pared down make-up.
2. Kirsten Dunst - Sundance Film Festival
Kirsten Dunst cut a very chic figure in black, while attending the Bachelorette premiere. She paired her oversize jacket by Derek Lam with a super glam fur collar, Chloe boots and a braided up-do.
3. Kate Bosworth - Sundance Film Festival
Kate Bosworth posed for pics in an embellished Antonio Berardi dress, scarlet Casadei shoes, and JewelMint clutch – so glam!
4. Liv Tyler - Sundance Film Festival
We heart Liv Tyler’s cute Givenchy jumper! The perfect winter weather warmer, she teamed hers with patent leather boots.
5. Elizabeth Olsen - Sundance Film Festival
Elizabeth Olsen attended the premiere of her film Red Lights in a monochrome coat and scarf combo. We love her casual style!
6. Emma Roberts - Sundance Film Festival
Emma Roberts was snapped at the Sundance Film Festival in a cute Topshop dress and Kenneth Cole boots. She was attending the premiere of her new film Celeste and Jesse Forever.
7. Emily Blunt - Sundance Film Festival
Brit actress Emily Blunt looked red carpet ready in a suede two tone mini dress by A.L.C with black biker boots.
8. Rebecca Hall - Sundance Film Festival
Lay The Favorite actress Rebecca Hall was spotted at the movie’s premiere in a grey coat with fur collar and leather sleeves, and brown leather boots.
9. Taylor Swift - Sundance Film Festival
Taylor Swift sported a cream cowl neck coat by Keymerah, emerald cable knit sweater, and a black beanie for the premiere of Ethel. She posed for pics with filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her mother, Ethel, who’s the subject of the documentary.
10. Rashida Jones - Sundance Film Festival
Rashida Jones attended the festival with singer dad Quincy. She wore Olivier Theyskens and Lia Sophia jewellery to the Celeste and Jesse Forever premiere.
11. Lake Bell - Sundance Film Festival
Lake Bell wore an Andrew Gn dress and Brian Atwood pumps to the premiere of her new film Black Rock.
12. Brittany Robertson - Sundance Film Festival
Britt Robertson got the balance just right for a chilly red carpet appearance. Black mini skirt plus biscuit coloured jumper equals snowy perfection!
13. Laetitia Casta - Sundance Film Festival
French model Laetitia Casta made a style statement in bright blue tailored trousers and a grey blazer at the Arbitrage premiere.
14. Kristen Bell - Sundance Film Festival
Kristen Bell added an oversize stone necklace to her yellow jumper, both by Lela Rose, and slim black trousers for a chic party look.
15. Brit Marling - Sundance Film Festival
Attending the premiere of Arbitrage, actress and producer Brit Marling teamed a gorgeous grey pattern top with wide leg palazzo pants and an oversize black clutch.
16. Ariel Winter - Sundance Film Festival
Movie-star in the making, Ariel Winter looks so cute at the Excision film premiere. Her candy pink button down dress is just right for the 13-year-old star of Modern Family.
