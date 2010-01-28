5 Mar 2018
Sundance Film Festival
-
1. Sundance 260110 - Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning posed for photos at the premiere of their new film The Runaways. The two Twilight New Moon stars play Joan Jett and Cherie Currie in the biopic of the 70s famed band.
-
2. Sundance 260110 - Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams
Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams were seen joking around at the Blue Valentine premiere afterparty. The two stars were giggling and play fighting after the screening in which they have already been praised, by one critic in Utah, as giving the best performances of their careers.
-
3. Sundance 260110 - Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts looked cool in a leather jacket and boots at the Sundance film festival. The King Kong actress was in Utah for the premiere of hew new movie Mother and Child.
-
4. Sundance 260110 - Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart
Twilight New Moon stars Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning joined Joan Jett for the premiere of the two actresses new film, The Runaways. Kristen went for a causal look in a hooded-jacket and jeans while Dakota went for an all-black ensemble with straight locks.
-
5. Sundance 260110 - Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet hid her baby bump underneath a thick cardi and a coat as she walked through the snow in Utah for the Sundance festival. Her grey hat and Hunter wellies also came in handy before she attended the premiere of her new film, Please Give.
-
6. Sundance 260110 - Terri Seymour
Terri Seymour made sure she had something to warm her up during her trip to Utah. Teri sported a casual hairdo with a short coat, checked shirt, and fringed boots as she promoted her film Extras.
-
7. Sundance 260110 - Dakota Fanning
Twilight New Moon star Dakota Fanning showed off her rock-chick style at the Sundance Festival. Dakota, who was in Utah for the premiere of her new film The Runaways, wore a padded jacket, biker bots and a David Bowie tee.
-
8. Sundance 260110 - Kate Mara
Kate Mara showed off her quirky style at the Sundance festival in Utah. The actress who stars in Iron Man 2 alongside Gwyneth Paltrow next year wore a beige beanie, leather jacket and brown leather boots.
-
9. Sundance 260110 - Tilda Swinton
BAFTA-winner Tilda Swinton went for an all brown outfit while at the Sundance festival in Utah. Tilda teamed her super-short hair with a brown zipped-up jumper and chestnut-coloured trousers for the I Am Love premiere.
-
10. Sundance 260110 - James France
James Franco attended this year’s Sundance festival in Utah for the premiere of his new film, Howl! The Spiderman actor looked ruggedly handsome with a short beard and causal outerwear.
-
11. Sundance 260110 - Adrian Grenier
Adrien Grenier looked bright against the white snow-filled backdrop in Utah. Entourage star Adrian, who sported a black and red check shirt, was at the Sundance festival with the rest of the Teenage Paparazzo cast.
-
12. Sundance 260110 - America Ferrera
Ugly Betty star America Ferrera attended the Sundance festival to promote her new film The Dry Land.
-
13. Sundance 260110 - Jonah Hill and Tilda Swinton
An unlikely pairing, Superbad’s Jonah Hill and Burn After Reading’s Tilda Swinton, posed for a picture at the Cyrus and I Am Love photocall at the Sundance festival in Utah.
-
14. Sundance 260110 - Sam Taylor Wood
Sam Taylor-Wood dressed up for the photocall of her new film Nowhere Boy, in leather trousers, a leather jacket, casual T-shirt and lace-up biker boots, with baby bump not yet showing!
-
15. Sundance 260110 - Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom added a touch of colour to his outfit at the Sundance festival where he was promoting his new film Sympathy for Delicious.
-
16. Sundance 260110 - Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson
Aaron Johnson accompanied Sam Taylor-Wood to the Sundance film festival in Utah. The couple wrapped up warm for the cold weather at the Nowhere Boy photocall.
-
17. Sundance 260110 - Orlando Bloom and Adrien Brody
Orlando Bloom and Adrien Brody attended the Cornerstone Entertainment party for their new films, Sympathy For Delicious and Hesher, at the Sundance festival in Utah.
-
18. Sundance 260110 - Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson was just one of the famous faces that headed into Utah for the Sundance festival. The Hollywood star was there for the premiere of his new film Mother and Child.
-
19. Sundance 260110 - Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck flew into Utah for the DIRECTV premiere party for his new film, The Company Men. Ben stars as a man who loses all his material wealth when he loses his high-paying job as a sales executive.
