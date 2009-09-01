5 Mar 2018
Strictly Come Dancing 2009
1. Strictly Come Dancing Tess and Bruce
Tess Daly and Brucie are back – and she looks amazing in the new series promo pics in maroon Alberta Ferretti.
2. Strictly Come Dancing Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon and Darcy Bussell are set to guest judge in the new series.
3. Strictly Come Dancing Tess and Bruce
Never mind the contestants, Tess Daly has upped the glamour stakes this time around! She wows in this monochrome strapless dress
4. Strictly Come Dancing Natalie
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has been paired with Rachel Stevens’ former partner Vincent.
5. Strictly Come Dancing ali
The Bill star Ai Bastian already looks comfortable – and gorgeous – in the trademark sequin-covered frocks.
6. Strictly Come Dancing jade
Olympic long jumper Jade Johnson is already Strictly fabulous!
7. Strictly Come Dancing Jo Wood
Ronnie Wood’s estranged wife Jo Wood and Brendan Cole are sure to make a fabulous duo.
8. Strictly Come Dancing martina
Former tennis star Martina Hingis glows in a fringed gold dress.
9. Strictly Come Dancing Zoe
Footballer’s Wife Zoe Lucker is set to add even more glamour to the show.
10. Strictly Come Dancing chris
BBC Breakfast presenter Chris Hollins is ready to show off his fancy footwork!
11. Strictly Come Dancing Phil
Ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell has already been crowned King of the Jungle... But can he be King of the Rumba as well?
12. Strictly Come Dancing Ricky W
Hollyoaks heart-throb Ricky Whittle is hoping to win over the ladies as he foxtrots his way to success
13. Strictly Come Dancing Craig
Corrie star Craig Kelly has already said he can't see himself winning... Full marks for trying anyway!
14. Strictly Come Dancing Ricky
EastEnder Ricky Groves is hoping to dance his way to success in this year's show!
15. Strictly Come Dancing Joe
Boxer Joe Calzaghe is already the bookies' favourite to win...But can he perfect his salsa steps in time?
16. Strictly Come Dancing Lynda
‘Oxo mum' Lynda Bellingham is the oldest contestant taking part in this year's show
17. Strictly Come Dancing Richard
Champion jockey Richard Dunwoody will have to step out of his jodhpurs and into his dancing shoes if he wants be in with a chance of winning this year's Strictly
18. Strictly Come Dancing Laila
Footballer's Wives star Laila Rouass already looks perfectly at home in her hot-pink sequinned outfit
19. Strictly Come Dancing Rav
Ex-policeman and Crimewatch presenter Rav Wilding has been teamed up with new dancer Aliona Vilani
