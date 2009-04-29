5 Mar 2018
Stephen Jones 'Hats: An Anthology' Exhibition, V&A Museum
1. Stephen Jones V&A 23/02/09The host of the evening Stephen Jones held court amidst a constant flurry of admirers, all keen to grab a quick chat with the master of millinery. The designer, who was wearing a glittering black beret, was celebrating the collaboration between himself and the Victoria and Albert Museum — the result of which is a fashion fabulous exhibition of over 300 pieces of exotic and historic headwear.
2. Lowe Jones V&A 23/02/09Standing out amongst the other fearless fashionistas was Daisy Lowe, in an asymmetric orange dress — who opted to pile her hair high on top of her head in place of donning a hat. The model has been a regular fixture both on and off the catwalk during London Fashion Week, walking the Pam Hogg, PPQ and Vivienne Westwood runways.
3. Wheeler Jones V&A 23/02/09After making a fleeting appearance at Mulberry on Bond Street, Jacquetta Wheeler party-hopped her way over to the V&A museum to continue partying the night away with a pal.
4. Bates Jones V&A 23/02/09Lady in red indeed! Nobody could fail to notice the queen of vintage clothing, Virginia Bates as she made her dramatic entrance to the party. The fashionista celebrated all things British by teaming her vibrant red ensemble with a union-jack inspired top hat.
5. Lette Jones V&A 23/02/09
Kathy Lette was the life and soul of the party in her bold patterned suit with matching hat. The Aussie author was enjoying the champagne and cocktails on offer and danced along to the music courtesy of Stephen Jones' former flatmate, DJ Princess Julia.
6. Ross Jones V&A 23/02/09Another who's been flitting about the LFW party circuit of late was Liberty Ross, who was dressed to the nines in her doll-like LBD and vertiginous heels. The model joined the other guests in perusing the 300 strong exhibition of hats in the famous Porter Gallery.
7. Guinness Jones V&A 23/02/09Accessories authority Lulu Guinness was present at the party in a cute heart-embroidered gold and black satin shift. There was a clear colour theme noticeable at the do... The Brit designer was just one of many to walk down the coral carpet, and sip the pink champagne served up by waiters sporting similarly rose-hued V&A emblazoned hats — all purposefully in keeping with the pink colour theme seen throughout the exhibition.
8. Wong Jones V&A 23/02/09
There was a mass flurry of feathers at the launch of the Stephen Jones exhibition, as hundreds of guests opted to don dramatic feathered head-pieces in honour of the milliner. Andy Wong arrived with one such be-feathered guest at the party, which was co-hosted by the British Fashion Council — while he himself opted for a diamante trimmed trilby.
9. Blaize Jones V&A 23/02/09
Immodesty Blaize paired her sultry midnight blue frock with a theatrical black floral appliqué and netted headpiece, and that instantly recognisable Chanel Cassette Tape clutch. The British Burlesque performer joined the other guests in browsing the vast exhibition — highlights of which include a 1950's Balenciaga hat, an Egyptian Anubis mask dating 600BC and hundreds of couture creations by Stephen Jones and his contemporaries.
10. James Jones V&A 23/02/09
Blur bassist Alex James was in fine form at the stylish soiree, mingling with the rest of the fashion pack. Guests were treated to some mouth wateringly delicious canapés in the form of grilled Scottish lobster, confit of lamb with pea puree and croustade of monkfish with quails eggs. Mmmm….
11. Guest Jones V&A 23/02/09There were hats as far as the eye can see, in every size, shape, colour and style imaginable. Check out this fabulous fruit and floral creation balanced atop the head of a fashion-forward guest, which unsurprisingly caught our eye.
12. Piaggi Treacy Jones V&A 23/02/09
A hat-themed exhibition was bound to draw in the likes of yet another world-renowned milliner, Philp Treacy. Sporting a simple, traditional black tophat, the designer arrived with a rather more colourful guest – the ever eclectic Anna Piaggi.
13. Grand Jones V&A 23/02/09
Katie Brand arrived at the V&A museum wearing a striking grey and white graphic print shift and ankle booties. The stylista was enjoying the Schweppes sponsored vodka cocktails and mixing with the rest of the VIP crowd — which included the likes of David Walliams, Roisin Murphy and Yasmin Le Bon.
14. Guests Jones V&A 23/02/09In honour of the legendary Stephen Jones, guests went all out with their weird and wonderful choices of headgear. We spotted this incredible ships sailing their way through the crowds. Perhaps not the most pratical of hats we’ve ever seen, but they get points for effort!
15. Guests Jones V&A 23/02/09Despite the fact that (to the fashion pack) dressing down is the new dressing up, guests generally made huge amounts of effort to look utterly fabulous at the party co-hosted by the British Fashion council.
16. Hack Lepere Jones V&A 23/02/09The beautiful Anouck Lepere was hanging out with editorial expert Jefferson Hack at the party, and looked effortlessly elegant in a black and gold jersey jumpsuit and went for a toned-down version of headwear with a plaited gold hippie-luxe headband.
17. Rocha Jones V&A 23/02/09The vast museum venue was a veritable who's who of the fashion world, and was wall-to-wall with models and designers such as John Rocha. As one of the most elaborate and luxurious parties this LFW, the event also impressively boasted an oyster bar and a patisserie boutique!
18. Guest Jones V&A 23/02/09Sailor, cowboy, bowler… you name it. Every single kind of hat imaginable was spotted at the fun and fabulous party to launch the opening of the new exhibition, which runs until the 31st May.
Stephen Jones V&A 23/02/09
