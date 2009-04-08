5 Mar 2018
Stella McCartney Store Opening, Paris
1. Stella Pilati McCartney Opening 28/01/09Stella McCartney threw a glamorous party to celebrate the opening of her new flagship store in Paris on Wednesday night. Notable names on the guestlist included her pal and fellow designer Stefano Pilati. Stella will showcase her own ready to wear collection in the city next month, which will no doubt attract a starry crowd of admirers.
2. Paul Stella McCartney Opening 28/01/09Daddy's girl Stella McCartney brought her rather famous father Sir Paul McCartney along to celebrate the opening of her new boutique in the Palais Royale — which was intentionally arranged to coincide with Haute Couture Fashion Week.
3. Guinness Stella McCartney Opening 27/01/09Stella McCartney also welcomed style maven Daphne Guinness to her luxurious boutique soiree. While Stella was gothic in a chic black ruffled frock and opaque tights, Daphne shimmered in a silver fringed flapper dress.
4. Paul McCartney Store Opening 27/01/09Sir Paul McCartney was the proud father at the party, perusing the rails of his daughters collection. The world-famous singer has apparently been telling friends that he plans to marry his long-term girlfriend Nancy Shevell in the not too distant future, for which Stella has reportedly given her blessing.
