5 Mar 2018
Stella McCartney Spring 2011 Presentation
1. STELLA Naomi, Stella, Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson struck a pose with Naomi Watts and Stella McCartney. Each girl was dressed up in her own take on Stella's style but each wore a pair of killer heels.
2. STELLA with Gwyneth
Gal pals Gwyneth Paltrow and Stella McCartney caught up over a few drinks at Stella's intimate Spring Collection presentation.
3. STELLA Helena
Oh to have Helena Christensen's golden glow! The supermodel was pretty as a picture in a white sundress with black contrast buttons and nude heels. Helena's LWD showed off that tan to the max.
4. STELLA Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson came over all sleek and sophisticated in an asymmetric black silk dress and heels.
5. STELLA Kate and Naomi
Everyone kicked back and relaxed at the Stella presentation including actress Kate Hudson who ditched her heels part way through the evening. She was joined by fellow actress Naomi Watts, glowing in an oyster-coloured ensemble.
6. STELLA Gwyneth
Gwyneth Paltrow went for cool, boyfriend chic in a taupe, one button blazer and cropped olive pants. Pointy two-tone heels gave the look a sharp finish.
7. STELLA models
Stella McCartney teamed up with her spring collection-clad models for a shot showing off the Saville Row-inspired tailoring from the collection. On-trend pieces such as harem pants and soft, worn-in jersey all featured.
8. STELLA 1
9. STELLA 2
10. STELLA 3
11. STELLA 4
12. STELLA 5
13. STELLA 6
14. STELLA 7
15. STELLA 8
16. STELLA 9
17. STELLA 10
18. STELLA 11
19. STELLA 12
20. STELLA 13
21. STELLA 14
22. STELLA 15
23. STELLA 16
24. STELLA 17
25. STELLA 18
26. STELLA 19
27. STELLA 20
28. STELLA 21
29. STELLA 22
30. STELLA 23
31. STELLA 24
32. STELLA 25
33. STELLA 26
34. STELLA 27
35. STELLA 28
36. STELLA 29
37. STELLA 30
38. STELLA 31
Fashion | Stella McCartney Spring 2011
39. STELLA 32
40. STELLA 33
41. STELLA 34
