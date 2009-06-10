5 Mar 2018
Stella McCartney picnic and eco film screening
-
1. Stella McCartney picnic, 080609, Liv Tyler, Cameron Diaz
No Stella party is complete without a few famous faces. The designer's A-list pals, including Liv Tyler and Cameron Diaz, descended on the Beverly Hills shop to celebrate the release of a new environmental film, Home, which highlights our relationship with nature and how we impact the planet's resources. Of course it wasn't all work and no play. Stella proved she was the hostess with the mostest by plying her guests with a delish picnic, which Liv and Cameron seemed to thoroughly enjoy!
-
2. Stella McCartney picnic, 080609, Emily Deschanel
We've never seen a picnic look more glamorous! Actress Emily Deschanel was ultra-glam in a black and white Stella frock teamed with smokey eyes and glossy curls.
-
3. Stella McCartney picnic, 080609, Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson was just one of many Hollywood stars to take in the 90-minute environmental film, which was voiced by Glenn Close in English and Slama Hayek in Spanish.
-
4. Stella McCartney picnic, 080609, Liv Tyler, Cameron Diaz, Rachel Zoe
Stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe caught up with fellow fashion fans Liv Tyler and Cameron Diaz at the bash. We're glad Rachel, a major fur aficionado, left her stole at home - Stella is a staunch anti fur designer and even draws the line at using leather.
-
5. Stella McCartney picnic, 080609, Katharine McPhee
Singer Katherine McPhee was sporting a typical Stella uniform - a little black dress topped with a white oversized tuxedo jacket with the sleeves rolled up. A beautiful patterned clutch finished off the look.
-
6. Stella McCartney picnic, 080609, Rosario Dawson, liv Tyler
While Rosario kept it classic in a black shift dress, Liv topped her blue T-shirt dress with an oversized white boyfriend blazer.
Stella McCartney picnic, 080609, Liv Tyler, Cameron Diaz
No Stella party is complete without a few famous faces. The designer's A-list pals, including Liv Tyler and Cameron Diaz, descended on the Beverly Hills shop to celebrate the release of a new environmental film, Home, which highlights our relationship with nature and how we impact the planet's resources. Of course it wasn't all work and no play. Stella proved she was the hostess with the mostest by plying her guests with a delish picnic, which Liv and Cameron seemed to thoroughly enjoy!
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018