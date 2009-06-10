No Stella party is complete without a few famous faces. The designer's A-list pals, including Liv Tyler and Cameron Diaz, descended on the Beverly Hills shop to celebrate the release of a new environmental film, Home, which highlights our relationship with nature and how we impact the planet's resources. Of course it wasn't all work and no play. Stella proved she was the hostess with the mostest by plying her guests with a delish picnic, which Liv and Cameron seemed to thoroughly enjoy!