5 Mar 2018
Stars Filming IWC AD
1. party 100510 IWC ad Cate Blanchett, Kevin Spacey drinking wine
Cate Blanchett was the epitome of elegance as she enjoyed a glass of wine with Kevin Spacey while working an old-school 30s Hollywood glam look.
2. party IWC ad Cate Blanchett, Kevin Spacey
Another scene, another fab outfit for Cate Blanchett, who was feminine in a floral ensemble by Prada.
3. party 100510 IWC ad Matthew Fox
Very Foxy! OK, apologies for the pun, but you have to agree that Matthew Fox looks rather handsome in his pinstripe trousers, bow tie and suit jacket.
4. party 100510 IWC ad Luis Figo, Matthew Fox, Eric Dane
A sight for sore eyes: Luis Figo, Lost star Matthew Fox and Eric Dane set sail for the ads looking dapper in tuxes.
5. party 100510 IWC ad Cate Blanchett, Kevin Spacey
Has anyone ever made eating ice cream so stylish? Kevin Spacey and Cate Blanchett were picture-perfect as they strolled through the cobbled streets of Italy's Portofino, with Cate looking cute in polka-dots.
6. party 100510 IWC ad Elle Macpherson
Even supermodel Elle Macpherson was in Portofino for the starry IWC ads, and she was as fabulous as ever, even in her laidback look of cropped trousers, flip flops and knitted jumper.
7. party 100510 IWC ad Boris Becker and wife Lily
Tennis ace Boris Becker actually worked cricket chic on the IWC watches ad set, where he was joined by his wife, Lilly.
8. party 100510 IWC ad Eric Dane, Matthew Fox
Swoon! Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane worked nonchalant stylish chic as he prepared to shoot a scene for the starry IWC watches ad in Portofino.
9. party 100510 IWC ad Zinedine Zidane
Smoulder! Football star Zinedine Zidane looked cool with his collars up as he posed on set on the IWC ads in Portofino.
10. party 100510 IWC ad Cate Blanchett peach dress
So chic, Cate Blanchett was a class act in her petal-pink silk dress and light grey mac.
11. party 100510 IWC ad Jean Reno, Zinedine Zidane
Hollywood actor Jean Reno, most recently seen in romcom Couple's Retreat, was joined by one of football's most good looking men, Zinedine Zidane, for the new advert for IWC watches.
