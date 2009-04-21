Zoe Saldana lit up the red carpet in the midst of her troupe of suited 'n' booted male cast members in a floaty chiffon dress and glistening jewels. The actress has been on our style radar for a while, having been sporting some seriously chic ensembles as she's travelled the world in promotion of Star Trek. And as the only lead female in the film, she's more than holding her own amongst the boys!