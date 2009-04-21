5 Mar 2018
Star Trek Premiere, London
1. Saldana Pegg Star Trek Premiere 20/04/09A swarm of Spock-eared fans hit Leicester Square for the geek-tastic London premiere of the new Star Trek film on Monday night. Taking his on-screen persona quite literally in honour of the event was Simon Pegg, who was a real life 'Scotty' in his kilt and sporran. This Brit actor hit the carpet alongside gorgeous co-star Zoe Saldana, and the film's director J.J. Abrams — creator of television series Lost and hit film Cloverfield.
2. Quinto Star Trek Premiere 20/04/09An electric blue carpet was rolled out at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in place of the usual red, and Zachary Quinto was just one of the stars who set foot on it accompanied by wild screams from the waiting 'Trekkies'. The Heroes actor stars as Spock in the prequel film, which details the early days of Kirk and Spock, and their enrolment at the Starfleet Academy.
Karl Urban was another of the film's stars in attendance at the London premiere. The Bourne Supremacy actor plays Dr Leonard 'Bones' McCoy in the latest Star Trek instalment, which sees the Starship Enterprise crew having to deal with a time-travelling villain from the future. But with a line-up of such strong male leads heading the cast, we've suddenly come over all interested in sci-fi... Because after all, geek is chic, no?
4. Saldana Star Trek Premiere 20/04/09Zoe Saldana lit up the red carpet in the midst of her troupe of suited 'n' booted male cast members in a floaty chiffon dress and glistening jewels. The actress has been on our style radar for a while, having been sporting some seriously chic ensembles as she's travelled the world in promotion of Star Trek. And as the only lead female in the film, she's more than holding her own amongst the boys!
Perhaps not wishing the crowd to "Live Long and Prosper" was a dapper Eric Bana, who plays the evil villain Nero in the eagerly anticipated instalment of the science-fiction franchise. The Hulk actor arrived looking as equally well turned out as his co-stars in a sharp black suit and open-collar shirt.
6. Bowman Star Trek premiere 20/04/09Edith Bowman was representing the high-street at the star-studded premiere, arriving in this summery ruffled Reiss dress. The radio presenter teamed her icey-blue frock with an oversized boyfriend blazer and statement butterfly necklace.
