Lucky Blake Lively was the first celeb to sport this greige parachute dress from Lanvin's spring/summer collection that debuted on the runway just two weeks ago. The Green Lantern star matched the tan leather harness on her dress with killer platform sandals and a smattering of studded jewellery.
It's no surprise that Twi-stars Kristen Stewart, Nikki Reed and Jackson Rathbone were all smiles at the Scream Awards as Eclipse swiped six awards including Best Fantasy Movie.
Petite Anna Paquin opted for an Alexander McQueen mini with a jacquard print for the Scream Awards 2010.
Megan Fox upped the glam-factor at the Scream Awards in this nude Azzedine Alaia mini, which she finished with loose waves and Brian Atwood heels.
K-Stew was a total knockout at the Spike TV Scream 2010 Awards in a silver, ivory and black geometric frock by up-and-coming designer GUiSHEM by Guillermo M. Jop. The Twilight star, who picked up the gong for Best Fantasy Actress for her role as Bella in the vampire films, accessorised with classic black courts and a beaming smile.
Kelly Osbourne seems to look more glamorous every time she steps out of late. Her newly long hair was barrel-curled for an ultra glam look and she wore a racy Dolce & Gabbana dress with sheer lace top and polka dot skirt.
Emma Roberts showed off her flawless figure in this Zuhair Mohad mini, finished with soft waves and peep-toe metallic courts.
The dreamy Alexander Skarsgard picked up the Best Horror Actor award for his role in True Blood and looked super sharp in a tweed suit jacket with his signature side-parted 'do.
The biggest event in the fantasy calendar wouldn't be complete without a little spoof drama, and Back To The Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox were the perfect candidates to provide it, as they rocked up in their famous time-travelling sports car to collect an award for the 25th anniversary of the iconic sci-fi flick.
Newly weds Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer made for a cute red carpet couple as they posed with their Scream award.
The Vampire Diaries boys looked super cool for the Scream Awards at the Greek Theatre in LA, and Ian Somerhalder flashed a cheeky grin as he posed before the event in a smart grey blazer and jeans.
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley went for laidback cool at the Spike TV's Scream Awards 2010 in a waxed jacket, check scarf, tee and jeans.
Ryan Reynolds was joined by his stunning Lanvin-clad Green Lantern co-star, Blake Lively as they took to the stage to accept the award for Most Anticipated film.
The Twilight saga was the talk of the night, swiping six awards and Nikki Reed looked more than pleased to be there to share in the glory. She was red carpet-ready in a puffball one-shouder mini, finished with a simple up-do and metallic strappy heels.
