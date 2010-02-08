5 Mar 2018
Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Party
-
1. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Leighton Meester
Our InStyle cover girl Leighton Meester looked as lovely as ever at the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview. Leighton went for natural eye make-up with bold red lips and wavy locks for the event in New York.
-
2. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Leighton Meester and Kelly Rutherford
Gossip Girl co-stars Leighton Meester and Kelly Rutherford smiled as they posed for photos at the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview in New York. Leighton, who is our InStyle cover girl this month, went for a dark outfit with bright red lips while Kelly looked lovely in a grey jumper and white jeans.
-
3. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Kelly Rutherford
Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford went for some English country glam to the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview in New York. Kelly teamed a beige jacket with a grey top, white jeans and black riding boots for the party.
-
4. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Kelly Rutherford and Nathalie Rykiel
Kelly Rutherford posed for a pic with Nathalie Rykiel at the launch of the new collection for H&M. Kelly wrapped up in a thick coat while Nathalie opted for a strapless dress and dark red lipstick.
-
5. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman kept the guests happy as she spun the decks at the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview in New York. The model went for a slouchy vest and a relaxed hairdo for the event.
-
6. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams went for a splash of colour to the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview. The ex-Destiny’s Child singer went for a shocking pink jacket with a white and red striped tee for the event in New York.
-
7. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Nathalie Rykiel and Michelle Williams
Part creative genius behind the new Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M collection, daughter Nathalie posed for pics with Michelle Williams at the glitzy party in New York. Nathalie went for an animal-print coat while Michelle looked pretty in a pink jacket.
-
8. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Kelly Rutherford, Lola and Nathalie Rykiel
Mother and daughter Lola and Nathalie Rykiel were all smiles as they joined TV personality Kelly Bensimon for a picture at the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview in New York.
-
9. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Lola Rykiel
Keeping it in the family, Lola Rykiel, daughter of creative designer Nathalie Rykiel, joined the celeb guests at the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview. Lola went for a one-shouldered dress with pink peep-toe heels to the bash.
-
10. Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Mark Indelicato
Ugly Betty star Mark Indelicato went denim crazy at the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview in New York. Mark teamed a denim waistcoat with a red scarf and dark jeans for the celeb-filled event.
Sonia Rykiel party 080210 Leighton Meester
Our InStyle cover girl Leighton Meester looked as lovely as ever at the Sonia Rykiel Pour H&M Knitwear collection preview. Leighton went for natural eye make-up with bold red lips and wavy locks for the event in New York.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018