Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth sizzle on the red carpet at the Snow White and the Hunstman premiere in London. SEE PICS!
Snow White And The Huntsman Premiere
-
1. Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart
Stars of Snow White and the Hunstman, Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart not only revealed their close friendship at the London premiere but also their knack for co-ordinating their gowns. Both movie beauties rocked black and sheer dresses, with Charlize, who plays the evil Queen, sporting a Dior Haute Couture number and K-Stew, who takes on the role of warrior princess Snow White, in a lacy Marchesa confection.
-
2. Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron
Lead actors Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron were smouldering on the red carpet in their on-tone get-ups.
-
3. Kristen Stewart in Marchesa
Kristen Stewart was every inch the Gothic princess in a floor-length lace Marchesa gown. Leave it to K-Stew to turn a frilly dress into something dark and sexy!
-
4. Kristen Stewart in Marchesa
Kristen Stewart showed off the plunging back of her breathtaking Marchesa number.
-
5. Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Couture
Charlize Theron played peek-a-boo with the crowds in a black chiffon gown by Christian Dior Couture. From the wrapped halter collar to her strappy sandals and smokey eye make-up, this is one smouldering hot look.
-
6. Liberty Ross, Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Lily Cole
What a glam foursome!
-
7. Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron
It was all fun and games for the cast on the red carpet. We bet it was just as fun on set!
-
8. Sam Claflin
Brit actor Sam Claflin, who plays Prince William in Snow White and the Hunstman, was suited to perfection with a tie clip and blue pocket square.
-
9. Lily Cole
Supermodel-turned-actress Lily Cole plays the lovely Rose in the film. And, with her porcelain skin and blonde locks, doesn't she look the embodiment of an English Rose in her curve-skimming black dress?
-
10. Liberty Ross
Brit model Liberty Ross, who plays Queen Eleanor in the film, looked every inch the royal in an electric blue gown and dark red lips.
-
11. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth suited up in grey and black for the event. The handsome actor plays the Hunstman in the film.
-
12. Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart and her Huntsman, Chris Hemsworth, were all smiles at the premiere. Referring to the scene where Kristen has to punch Chris, the starlet revealed on the Graham Norton Show: "He's like the nicest guy in the world, I was really lucky that I clocked Chris Hemsworth. I couldn't hit a nicer person."
-
13. Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart
Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart clearly became close during filming. The Hollywood actresses shared a hug and a giggle at the London premiere.
-
14. Charlize Theron and Sam Claflin
Charlize Theron got a lift and a big bear hug from co-star Sam Claflin on the red carpet.
-
15. Charlize Theron
Charlize took time out from posing for the paps to snap a picture with an adoring fan.
