Snow White And The Huntsman Premiere

Stars of Snow White and the Hunstman, Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart not only revealed their close friendship at the London premiere but also their knack for co-ordinating their gowns. Both movie beauties rocked black and sheer dresses, with Charlize, who plays the evil Queen, sporting a Dior Haute Couture number and K-Stew, who takes on the role of warrior princess Snow White, in a lacy Marchesa confection.