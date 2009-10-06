5 Mar 2018
Simon Cowell's 50th Birthday Party
1. SIMON COWELL 051009 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole arrived at Wrotham Park in Barnet looking 80s-tastic with a perm-look hairdo. The X Factor judge shone in an emerald plunging dress by Versace, and sat top table with Simon Cowell at his 50th birthday bash.
2. SIMON COWELL 051009 Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue looked simply divine as she rolled up to the venue in a glittering one-shouldered Ralph & Russo gown.
3. SIMON COWELL 051009 Kate Moss
Kate Moss looked amazing in a shoulder-embellished black outfit and chandelier earrings as she pitched up to the party with beau Jamie Hince.
4. SIMON COWELL 051009 Holly Willoughby
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was joined at the bash by hubby Dan Baldwin.
5. SIMON COWELL 051009 Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell showed off her supermodel credentials in a split-to-the-hip white satin gown with a statement choker.
6. SIMON COWELL 051009 Terri Seymore
Simon Cowell’s former girlfriend Terri Seymour looked stunning in a dove-grey, embellished empire-line gown as she left the Dorchester Hotel en route to Simon’s party with Sir Philip Green.
7. SIMON COWELL 051009 Amanda Holden
Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden went for all-out glamour in a bespoke Ralph & Russo crystal-encrusted, sparkly white gown.
8. SIMON COWELL 051009 Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan was among the 400 well-dressed guests who turned up to help Simon celebrate turning 50.
9. SIMON COWELL 051009 Claudia Winkleman
TV presenter Claudia Winkleman was funky in a trendy sequin jacket at Simon Cowell’s lavish 50th birthday bash.
10. SIMON COWELL 051009 Myleene Klass
Myleene Klass was so pretty as she arrived at Simon’s 50th birthday bash in a romantic, white floral-embellished dress, brightened up with a sexy slick of orange-red lippie.
11. SIMON COWELL 051009 David Walliams and James Corden
What’s the joke? Funnymen David Walliams and James Corden were already giggling as they turned up at Simon Cowell’s birthday bash looking very suave in black suits.
12. SIMON COWELL 051009 Ozzy
Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne arrived with hubby Ozzy – smart in a skull-print scarf and velvet jacket – and Louis Walsh.
13. SIMON COWELL 051009 Gordon and Tana Ramsay
I wanna hold your hand: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana looked cosy – and super-smart – as they arrived for Simon’s party. Gordon opted for an all-white ensemble, including the tie, while Tana was elegant in a black halterneck dress.
14. SIMON COWELL 051009 Declan Donnelly and Georgie Thomson
Cheeky chappie Declan Donnelly and girlfriend Georgie Thomson were giggling away as they rocked up to Simon Cowell’s birthday bash in sparkly sequins and a beige fur coat (her) and a dapper black suit (him).
