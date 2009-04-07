Jonathan Ryhs Meyers stepped out on the red carpet at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood for the Showtime Winter Television Critics Association party. The 31-year-old Irish actor had recovered from his big night out at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, at which he had been nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series for his part in The Tudors. Sadly for the actor, he failed to win the award, losing out to Gabriel Byrne, but he was out and about promoting the new series so fingers crossed for next year!