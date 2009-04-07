5 Mar 2018
Showtime Winter TCA Party, LA
-
1. Rhys Meyers Showtime Winter TCA 15/01/09Jonathan Ryhs Meyers stepped out on the red carpet at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood for the Showtime Winter Television Critics Association party. The 31-year-old Irish actor had recovered from his big night out at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, at which he had been nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series for his part in The Tudors. Sadly for the actor, he failed to win the award, losing out to Gabriel Byrne, but he was out and about promoting the new series so fingers crossed for next year!
-
2. PiperShowtime Winter TCA 15/01/09Billie Piper was a ray of sunshine as she hit the red carpet in a vibrant yellow t-shirt and black pencil skirt showing off an impressive post-baby body only 3 months after giving birth to her son Winston. Leaving the baby at home with hubbie Laurence Fox, the actress was out promoting her second series of Diary of a Call Girl in the US, which starts on Sunday.
-
3. Stone Showtime Winter TCA 15/01/09It’s all been a bit quiet on the Joss Stone front recently, but the singer was out in force at the Showtime party in a sparkling sequined minidress. Joss has just been cast as Anne of Cleeves the fourth wife of Henry VII alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers in The Tudors, which is broadcast on Showtime. The period drama has become a big hit in the states, and made Jonathan a household name.
1 of 3
