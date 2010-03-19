The Showest 2010 event in Las Vegas saw a host of A-list actors get together to promote their latest films and accept awards. The most exciting attendees of the evening were without a doubt the Sex and the City girls, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis who attended minus their fourth SATC pal, Kim Cattrall, as she's currently starring in Private Lives in London's West End. Their numbers may have been down one but the SATC trio did not disappoint in the style stakes.



