5 Mar 2018
Showest 2010 party and awards
-
1. SHOWEST Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis
The Showest 2010 event in Las Vegas saw a host of A-list actors get together to promote their latest films and accept awards. The most exciting attendees of the evening were without a doubt the Sex and the City girls, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis who attended minus their fourth SATC pal, Kim Cattrall, as she's currently starring in Private Lives in London's West End. Their numbers may have been down one but the SATC trio did not disappoint in the style stakes.
-
2. SHOWEST Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl worked a little black dress at the Showest presentation at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas and she gave her look a fashion edge with Christian Louboutin's lacy boots.
-
3. SHOWEST SJP yellow
Sarah Jessica Parker isn't that far removed fashion-wise from her on-screen Sex and the City persona, Carrie Bradshaw. Wearing an acid-yellow one shouldered Lanvin dress, SJP totally wowed us. She teamed the frock with a pair of nude shoes with gold platforms.
-
4. SHOWEST Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went for a bombshell look in this ultra-slinky ensemble in shades of taupe and grey. Love all that Swarovski bling on Ms Lopez!
-
5. SHOWEST RDJ
Robert Downey Jr was working a smart laidback look at the Warner Brothers presentation. The actor was at the festival to promote Sherlock Holmes.
-
6. SHOWEST Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris will hit our screens in just one episode of our new fave TV show Glee later this year, but he was at Showest to promote his film Beastly. He appears alongside Vanessa Hudgens and upcoming star Alex Pettyfer in the film.
-
7. SHOWEST Sam Worthington
Avatar star Sam Worthington picked up an award at Showest for Male Star of the Year… We're looking forward to seeing Sam hit our screens again soon in Clash of the Titans.
-
8. SHOWEST Vanessa Hudgens and Alex Pettyfer
Vanessa Hudgens was cute in her leopard print minidress topped with belted black jacket at Showest. She chatted to her Beastly costar Alex Pettyfer who was dapper in a blue-grey suit.
-
9. SHOWEST Amanda Seyfried
Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried is cracking out the fab red carpet looks right now… And her Showest appearance was no exception. She donned a dove-grey one-shouldered frock with structured hemline as she picked up her award for Breakthrough Female Star of the Year.
-
10. SHOWEST Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl went for va va voom in this cherry-red prom style dress at the Showest awards presentation last night. She pinned a sparkling brooch at the bust and teamed her frock with Christian Louboutin peep-toes. The actress picked up the gong for Best Female.
-
11. SHOWEST SJP black
Sarah Jessica Parker showed off her gorgeous Marchesa dress at the Showest party which she teamed with twinkling bracelets and sultry make-up look.
-
12. SHOWEST Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristen Davis were a fashion force to be reckoned with as they stepped out for the evening event at Showest 2010. The trio picked up the gong for the very well-deserved Best Ensemble Cast in a Film.
SEE THE GIRLS IN THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF SEX AND THE CITY HERE!
-
13. SHOWEST Vanessa Hudgens
Come the evening the stars swapped out of their daywear and into their party gear for the Showest awards presentation and after-party. Vanessa Hudgens donned this sparkling gold sequin number which she teamed with nude ankle-strap Sergio Rossi platforms.
SHOWEST Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis
The Showest 2010 event in Las Vegas saw a host of A-list actors get together to promote their latest films and accept awards. The most exciting attendees of the evening were without a doubt the Sex and the City girls, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis who attended minus their fourth SATC pal, Kim Cattrall, as she's currently starring in Private Lives in London's West End. Their numbers may have been down one but the SATC trio did not disappoint in the style stakes.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018