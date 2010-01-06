5 Mar 2018
Sherlock Holmes NY Premiere
-
1. Party 181209 Jude Law, Robert
Hot new bromance! Jude Law, who plays Dr Watson, and Robert Downey Jr have become firm friends since shooting the movie together, and both looked super-smart on the red carpet at it NY premiere.
-
2. Party 181209 ashley jessica
Twilight’s Ashley Greene was heavenly in a strapless white gown, which she brightened up with the beauty trend du jour: bold pink lipstick. Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr dazzled in a sexy sequin miniskirt with the still-trendy boyfriend blazer.
-
3. party 181209 Blake full length
Blake Lively turned heads in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana black lace minidress with a sheer skirt, which she teamed with glitzy Christian Louboutin heels.
-
4. PARTY 181209 eva mendes full length
Clothes envy! Eva Mendes was seriously stunning in a cream minidress, which she cleverly teamed with a silver boyfriend blazer, which featured contrasting black collars that matched her thick tights. Wow.
-
5. party 181209 Bruce Willis girlfriend
Veteran actor Bruce Willis rocked up with his stunning wife, Emma Hemming, who was amazing in a cutout black minidress.
-
6. party 181209 Blake closeup
Perfectly polished curls, flawless peachy make-up, antique-silver statement earrings – Blake Lively really was picture-perfect at last night’s Sherlock Holmes premiere in NY. Jealous? Of course not!
-
7. party 181209 Guy Ricthie
Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie treated his son Rocco to a night out in NY, and don’t they look cute together?
-
8. Party 181209 Eva Mendes beauty
Definitely ready for her close-up: Eva Mendes was a vision as she showed off her smouldering smoky eyes and very on-trend hair band at the NY premiere of Sherlock Holmes.
-
9. party 181209 Robert Downey Jr, Susan
Sherlock himself, Robert Downey Jr, was smart in an old-school brown checked suit reminiscent of the character, while his partner Susan Levin was fully fashion-forward in a stunning scarlet one-shoulder cocktail dress.
-
10. Party 181209 Johnny Lee Miller
Johnny Lee Miller hit the red carpet with a leopard-print-clad partner on his arm – and he looked smart in a skinny tie teamed with a black suit.
