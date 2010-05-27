5 Mar 2018
Sex and the City 2 World Premiere
1. SATC2 premiere Group
They're back! Fashion's fab four, SJP, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall, took to the red carpet for the Sex and the City 2 World Premiere, and didn't disappoint with their array of fantastic frocks from Valentino Couture, Jean Desses, Carolina Herrera and Naeem Khan respectively.
2. SATC2 premiere SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker had a Marilyn Monroe moment as her flowing Valentino Couture gown took on a life of its own! The SATC star looked fabulous.
3. SATC2 kristin
It's fantastic to see Kristin Davis in such a stand-out popping colour. The actress looked stunning in her vintage candy-pink Jean Desses dress with ruched detailing.
4. SATC2 premiere Kim C
Divine! Kim Cattrall enjoyed a golden moment at the Sex and the City 2 World Premiere in New York in her stunning, dazzling gown by Naeem Khan with a striking sunflower print. Marcel waves and red lips gave the look a distinctly old Hollywood glamour feel.
5. SATC2 premiere Cynthia
Wow! A newly strawberry blonde Cynthia Nixon got it spot-on in the style stakes in a strapless Carolina Herrera gown, which fitted almost perfectly.
6. SATC2 premiere Whitney
Our fave The City star Whitney Port donned a strapless puffball dress with fierce studded ankle boots for the glamorous premiere.
7. SATC2 premiere Michelle T
Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg painted the SATC 2 World Premiere red in her sexy lace number.
8. SATC PREMIERE Jennifer LH
Wowser! Jennifer Love Hewitt showcased her fantastic figure in a nude, sparkly bodycon dress and equally dazzling peep-toe heels.
9. SATC PREMIERE Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis
Aww. Gorgeous, ladies! Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker showed off their colour-popping dresses and fabulous jewels at the Sex and the City 2 World Premiere. So exciting!
10. SATC PREMIERE Gabourey Sidibe
Precious star Gabourey Sidibe added edge to her black dress with a cute pair of animal-print pumps.
11. STAC2 PREMIERE Jessica S
Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr kept it cool and funky in a black jumpsuit with sheer sleeves.
12. SATC2 premiere Becki
Becki Newton showed off her perfect pins in a pair of micro-shorts, which she teamed with a trés on-trend nude blazer.
13. SATC PREMIERE Bo Derek
Bo Derek, the partner of John Corbett (aka Aidan), looked stylish in wide-legged white trousers and an embellished tunic.
14. SATC PREMIERE Donald and Melania Trump
Donald Trump accompanied his glamorous wife Melania to the Sex and the City 2 World Premiere, and she was sexy in an ice-cream green mini and nude Louboutins.
15. SATC2 premiere Chris Noth
Big is back! Chris Noth posed for pics with a beautiful Tara Wilson at the SATC 2 premiere.
16. SATC PREMIERE Evan Handler
Charlotte's love interest Harry (real name Evan Handler), hit the red carpet in a pinstripe suit and shades. Keeping it cool!
17. SATC PREMIERE Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli sparkled in silver as she showed off her sheer, floaty number.
18. SATC PREMIERE John Corbett
John Corbett (Sex and the City's Aidan) looked as gorgeous as ever at the movie's premiere in a tailored grey suit as he posed for pics in front of the life-sized Carrie poster!
19. SATC PREMIERE Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet donned a printed summer dress and fashion-forward cutout heels for the star-studded bash.
20. SATC2 premiere SJP afterparty
Sarah Jessica Parker swapped her fluorescent SATC 2 World Premiere dress for a chic pleated frock with lace panelling for the after party. Mint-green satin Nicholas Kirkwood heels added a flash of colour to the look.
21. SATC2 kristin afterparty
At the SATC 2 World Premiere after party, Kristin Davis slipped out of her hot-pink Jean Desses dress and into a stunning all-over sparkly number.
-
23. SATC PREMIERE Vanessa Williams
Ugly Betty turned Desperate Housewives star Vanessa Williams mixed a funky studded waist belt with an elegant, plum-coloured, ruched frock.
24. SATC PREMIERE Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Matthew Broderick accompanied wife SJP to the after party and looked dapper in a seriously smart black suit. He complemented his wife, who switched her vivid yellow Valentino gown for a chic lace number.
25. Kristin Davis and Chris Noth | Sex and the City 2 after-party
He's not just Carrie's Mr Big! Kristin Davis cuddled up to Chris Noth as they let their hair down at the SATC 2 World Premiere after party.
26. SATC PREMIERE Kim Cattrall
The Sex and the City 2 World Premiere after party was held at the Lincoln Centre in NY, and Kim Cattrall looked stunning in her Naeem Khan gown while posing against the plush decor.
27. SATC PREMIERE Smith Jared
What a sight for sore eyes! Jason Lewis, aka Smith Jared, was just gorgeous in a grey suit and olive-green shirt.
28. Kristin Davis Photos | Sex and the City Premiere | Make-up
Stunning, stunning, stunning! Kristin Davis teamed her hot-pink Jean Desses frock with gorgeous peachy cheeks, an elegant updo and chic droplet earrings.
29. SATC PREMIERE Cynthia
Cynthia Nixon showed off her gorgeous new strawberry blonde hair and antique-style drop earrings.
30. Sarah Jessica Parker Photos | Sex and the City Premiere | Jewellery
How cool is SJP's double ring? It's edgy, funky and fun. The star's make-up was stunning, too - we love how the coppery eyeshadow made her piercing blue eyes pop.
31. SATC PREMIERE Kim Cattrall
Va-va-voom! Kim Cattrall was simply stunning with her old-school glamour 30s-style curls and bright red lips.
-
32. Beckie Newton Photos | Sex and the City 2 premiere pics
Becki Newton's close-up is pretty as a picture. She's fresh and flawless with a hint of petal-pink on her cheeks and a brighter fuchsia colour for her lips. Cute.
