5 Mar 2018
Sex and the City 2 London Premiere
-
1. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Catrall
The fab four together and fashion-fantastic at the SATC 2 London premiere! Gorgeous.
-
2. SATC2 Premiere SJP
SJP pulled out all the style stops for the London premiere of SATC 2, working an Alexander McQueen spring 2008 silk and tulle gown with lace detailing and matching lace platforms. Love the cuff and Philip Treacy hat, too.
-
3. SATC2 Premiere SJP and Kristin
Two words: double wow! Kristin Davis was in danger of stealing SJP's fashion crown in this exquisite vintage gold gown by Norman Norrell from the boutique Decades that she loves. Stunning voluminous brown locks, flawless make-up and Jimmy Choos finished the look.
-
4. SATC2 Premiere Kim Cattrall red carpet
Kim Cattrall stepped up to the style plate in a statuesque 90s Thierry Mugler gown to which she cleverly added a Fred Leighton brooch. She channelled old-school Hollywood glamour with 30s waves and bold pink lips.
-
5. SATC2 Premiere Kylie Minogue
Kylie was uber-chic and sleek in a cutout Gucci Spring 2010 gown.
-
6. SATC Premiere Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon looked pretty in her teal Narciso Rodriguez gown, which she teamed with super-long hair extensions! A move away from Miranda, and she looked feminine and fab.
-
7. SATC2 Premiere Tess Daly
Tess Daly worked Heidi-from-the-hills (that's Switzerland, not LA) in a cute checked dress with grey peep-toe wedges.
-
8. Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis
Aww. It was all smiles for Kristin and SJP as they enjoyed their moment in the Leicester Square limelight!
-
9. SATC2 premiere Peaches
Peaches Geldof pulled out a fabulous Matthew Williamson spring 2010 dress, which she funked up even more with fierce studded heels.
-
10. SATC2 Premiere Emma Bunton
Emma Bunton showed some red carpet support for her former fellow spice Victoria Beckham by donning a pretty printed dress from her spring 2010 collection.
-
11. SATC2 Premiere Daisy Lowe
Model Daisy Lowe was a green goddess in her beautiful mint-green maxi.
-
12. SATC2 Premiere Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts was classy yet youthful in her neutral V-neck dress, which she paired with a floral clutch and matching platform heels.
-
13. SATC2 Premiere Jaime Winstone
Vivienne Westwood was the designer of choice for Jaime Winstone, who was pretty in purple.
-
14. SATC2 Premiere Karen Gillan
Doctor Who star Karen Gillan showed off those never-ending legs in a long-sleeved black mini, teamed with fire engine-red lips.
-
15. SATC2 Premiere Jamelia
Jamelia made a return to the red carpet in a sexy bodycon LBD - and a new fringe!
-
16. SATC2 Premiere Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall showed off her dazzling Fred Leighton jewels as she waved to the adoring crowd. And we love how she's matched her lips to her nails.
-
17. Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Catrall
Girls just wanna have fun! And it looks like they did at the SATC 2 London premiere.
-
18. SATC2 premiere Kristin D close
Could there be a more perfect close-up? Kristin could give Cheryl Cole a run for her money with these tumbling tresses. We heart.
-
19. SJP, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Mario Cantone
The cast of SATC 2 looked to be having a scream as they posed for pics at the London premiere.
-
20. SATC Premiere SJP closeup
Sarah Jessica Parker worked a dramatic Philip Treacy hat with her strapless Alexander McQueen gown.
-
21. SATC2 Premiere Beverley Knight
Lady in red: Beverley Knight made a statement in a scarlet asymmetric dress, and we just adore that chunky cuff.
-
22. SATC2 Premiere Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke stood out in a cute coat dress and ruby-red lips.
-
23. SATC2 Cynthia
Cynthia Nixon changed into a pretty monochrome pencil dress for the SATC 2 London premiere after party. Thumbs up!
-
24. SATC2 Premiere Chris Noth
Suave! Chris Noth, aka Mr Big, just oozed charm at the Sex and the City 2 after party.
-
25. SATC2 Premiere Danielle Bux
Gary Lineker's wife Danielle Bux was all white on the night in her feathered minidress and nude Louboutin heels.
-
26. SATC2 Premiere Penny
Penny Lancaster showcased her statuesque figure in a playful animal-print dress and lavender heels.
-
27. Lisa Faulkner and Angela Griffin
Soap stars Lisa Faulkner and Angela Griffin were bright and beautiful in their draped silk dresses.
-
28. SATC2 Premiere Kristin Davis
So elegant! Kristin Davis is on fashion fire at the moment, and she wowed again at the SATC 2 London premiere after party in a 50s-style emerald-green frock.
-
29. SATC2 Premiere Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden seemed to be channelling Carrie Bradshaw's famous tutu as she hot the red carpet in a pink ballerina dress and Louise Goldin for Topshop heels.
-
30. SATC2 Premiere Gan Wok
Gok Wan worked the red carpet interviewing the celebs in a smart grey suit
-
31. SATC2 Premiere SJP after party
The fab fashion just keeps coming! Sarah Jessica Parker was dreamy in her sea-coloured maxidress at the SATC 2 London premiere after party.
-
32. STAC2 PREMIERE Kim C
Another wow-factor wardrobe moment for Kim Cattrall as she showed off a metallic green one-shouldered dress at the premiere after-party.
-
33. SATC2 Premiere Roxanne McKee
Hollyoaks star Roxanne McKee was wedding-worthy in her long white gown with beaded shoulders.
-
34. SATC2 Premiere Alan Carr
Ever the funnyman, Alan Carr struck a pose on the red carpet in a printed shirt and pink shoes
-
35. SATC2 Premiere Anouck Lepere
Anouck Lepere was striking in a tie-dye effect dress and strappy heels.
