5 Mar 2018
Sex and the City 2!
1. SATC 020909 SJP Laughing
Carrie Bradshaw and co are back! So far we've only caught a glimpse of Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of Sex and the City 2 in Manhattan. There's no sign yet of her costars Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) or Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), though Mr Big is back, and most definitely on the scene.
We're already more than a tad excited about the lust-worthy wardrobe Carrie is sporting. Check out our Sex and the City gallery for all the photos!
2. SATC 020909 SJP white dress
Wearing a little white dress by Halston, SJP looked happy to be back as Carrie Bradshaw, Manhattan's favourite columnist.
3. SATC 020909 SJP 80's
It's flashback time! These shots of SJP wearing an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, leggings and that 80s style poodle perm take us back to her early days in New York.
4. SATC 020909 SJP Orange Sunnies
Carrie's wardrobe has got super-stylist Patricia Field's trademark all over it. SJP wore a shimmery indigo dress with lucky four-leaf clover pendant and clashing orange sunglasses for this scene.
5. SATC 020909 SJP 80's falling over
Life can be tough in the Big Apple and doesn't our young 80s Carrie know it. The star grappled with her multiple suitcases; we're guessing even at a young age Carrie Bradshaw had an extensive wardrobe…
6. SATC 020909 SJP Big from back
And Mr Big is back! Carrie's marriage and the trouble it subsequently falls into is expected to be a major storyline of the second Sex and the City movie. Still, if you've got a pair of sparkling gold Louboutin heels on your feet, life can't be all that bad, surely?
7. SATC 020909 Mr Big
Clutching his coffee cup Chris Noth aka Mr Big is already looking somewhat angst-ridden. We're hoping whatever troubles they may run into that this doesn't spell the end of the Big-Carrie fairytale!
8. SATC 020909 Hailing Cab
Carrie hails a cab and frankly, which New York cab driver wouldn't stop for those mirrored aviator shades and gold Chanel clutch bag?? Strong accessorising.
9. SATC 020909 Mr Big and Carrie
Though Carrie and Mr Big look more in love than ever we're wondering what will become of their marriage in Sex and the City 2. A chunk of the filming is set to happen in London… Is she driven across the pond because of heartbreak? We can't wait to find out!
10. SATC 020909 Taxi
Those yellow taxis are Carrie's best friends in downtown New York… After all, negotiating the subway in four-inch Jimmy Choo heels is not really an option…
11. SATC 020909 Make up
SJP gets her make-up touched up as she prepares for her 80s flashback scene. Pearls and a poodle perm? This girl is so 80s it hurts!
12. SATC 020909 purple dress
Loving Carrie's purple disco dress! We're getting a strong feeling Sex and the City 2 is going to be a lot about the accessories. Carrie's lucky four-leaf clover pendant and white cuff are bound to start a craze.
13. Party 040909 SATC Miranda
Cynthia Nixon who plays Miranda Hobbes practically caused a riot when she arrived on set as fans clambered over one another to get a look at the flame-haired actress. She's naturally a blonde, however, as anyone who's up on their Sex and the City trivia will know, she was asked to dye her hair red so that there wouldn't be three blondes in the gang.
14. Party 040909 SATC Patricia Field
Super-stylist Patricia Field was back on set working her fashion magic over the Sex and the City cast. We've already seen SJP sporting Halston and Christian Louboutin and we can't wait to find out what other fashion finds Field will pull out of her walk-in wardrobe!
15. Party 040909 SATC Samantha
Kim Cattrall arrived on set on day three of the filming, script in hand and accompanied by stylist Patricia Field. We're excited to learn that in Sex and the City: The Movie 2, Samantha will be back to her old single ways having dispensed with her hot model toyboy, Smith Jared.
16. SATC 020909 Newspaper dress
Carrie certainly hasn’t lost her quirky cool! We love this unusual and daring Christian Dior newspaper-print dress she donned for filming of Sex and the City: The Movie 2 in New York’s Greenwich Village. She teamed the figure-forming dress with a fierce pair of studded strappy heels.
17. SATC 070909 Cynthia Nixon SJP
Together again: Cynthia Nixon (aka Miranda Hobbs) and SJP (Carrie Bradshaw – as if you didn’t know!) hit New York’s sidewalks for some very fashionable on-set strolling. Carrie worked it in cropped jeans and a simple tee, while Miranda was summery in white jeans and a navy tunic.
18. SATC 070909 SJP Makeup
Getting ready for her close-up: Sarah Jessica Parker gets the finishing touches done to her make-up as she prepares to strut her stuff in a cute, cropped checked shirt and three quarter-length jeans.
19. SATC 070909 Cynthia Nixon SJP stripe/checked
On stripe: Miranda was fashion-forward in her flattering green dress and ultra-strappy heels, while Carrie channelled her usual quirky cool in an on-trend checked crop top, cropped pale-wash jeans and lilac studded heels.
The key to any successful Sex and the City outfit? Killer heels. And, as Carrie and Miranda proved in one of their new SATC 2 scenes, this year, studs are the thing to swing.
20. SATC 070909 SJP checked shirt
Back with a bang! Carrie stepped out of her apartment in this super-cool cropped checked shirt and jeans combo, ensuring we're as excited as ever about Sex and the City fashion! Or fave bit? Those awesome lilac studded heels.
21. SATC 090909 Kristin Davis
Yay! Kristin Davis joined the set of Sex and the City: The Movie 2 yesterday, and her character Charlotte was looking hotter than ever in a pink peplum skirt suit. Welcome back!
22. SATC 090909 Cynthia, Kristin SJP
Game for a laugh: Cynthia, Kristin and Sarah Jessica Parker prove it’s not all work and no play as they giggled in between takes on-set.
23. SATC 090909 Kim Cattrall
With a sultry look and her feet up, Kim Cattrall took a break from playing the feisty Samantha Jones – and who wouldn’t want to take a load off when you’re working with those high-heeled wooden mules?
24. SATC 090909 Kim and SJP
Sporting super-cool shades, SJP cracked up at Kim’s new Samantha Jones lines.
25. SATC 090909 Kristin Davis camera
The tables turned as Kristin Davis got behind the camera for a change!
26. SATC 090909 Kristin SJP makeup
Backstage preening is all in a day’s work for SJP and Kristin Davis, who had some last minute finishing touches added to her raspberry-pink pout.
27. SATC 090909 Kim and SJP gas-bagging
‘And, honestly, it was this big!’ Wonder what Kim and Sarah were gas-bagging about in between takes?
28. SATC 090909 air kissing
‘Mwah, mwah!’ There's nothing like a bit of air-kissing, and Kim and Kristin showed us how it’s done on the Sex and the City 2 set.
29. SATC 090909 waving
Waving in tandem: that’s a new trend, too, didn’t you know? SJP and Kristin both looked picture-perfect as they enjoyed one of their trademark girlie get-togethers on the streets of New York.
30. SATC 090909 blackberry
Looking gorgeous in her white Halston dress and Louboutin heels, SJP managed to fit in a few text messages in between takes. Probably checking up on how her new twin girls are doing!
31. SATC 100909 Carrie 80's
Harking back to her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun days, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw went all-out 80s-tastic in black lace leggings, white stilettos, a netted skirt and a purple corset in new scenes for Sex and the City: The Movie 2.
32. SATC 100909 Cynthia 80's
Love the flame-haired bowl head! Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes looked hilarious in fancy dress on the Sex and the City 2 set. Trainers and a skirt suit? Nooo!
33. SATC 100909 Kim Cattrall 80's
We think Kim Cattrall’s 80s outfit stole the show! In her Samantha Jones character, Kim looked hilarious in her peroxide wig, studded waistcoat and snakeskin-print skinnies. Love it.
34. SATC 100909 SJP Kristin
Under arrest for crimes against fashion? The way Carrie and Charlotte are dressed, we should hope so, too!
35. SATC 100909 Cynthia
When not flashing back to the 80s, Miranda looks fab on the Sex and the City 2 set! We love her in this draped mustard dress and tan waist belt.
36. SATC 100909 SJP Kristin full length
Carrie and Charlotte won’t let an off fashion day put them in a bad mood!
37. SATC 100909 Kim big hair
Samantha Jones was our favourite 80s fashionista, looking hilarious in peroxide wig with a multi-coloured clutch.
38. SATC 100909 Cynthia earrongs
We just had to give you a close-up of this brilliant bowl-inspired red hairdo! Looking good, Miranda!
39. SATC 100909 SJP Kristin close up
Strike a pose! Carrie and Charlotte work their new 80s look on the streets of New York.
40. SATC 100909 sjp half 80s
SJP teamed a luminous green wristband with an oh-so-stylish hair accessory!
41. news 150909 samantha
While hard at work on the set of Sex and The City 2 Kim Cattrall looked stunning in a purple halter-neck dress complete with a thick gold and turquoise blue belt, stunning statement earrings and fab purple rimmed sunnies.
42. news 150909 charlotte
Kristin Davis showed up to the Sex and The City 2 set wearing a previously unseen stunning ruffle-front green dress and matching shoes. Davis who plays straight-laced Charlotte in the hit show was spotted with her on-screen daughter Lily who wore an adorable purple tiered tress complete with a green belt.
43. SATC 210909 Samantha Wedding Dress
Kim Cattrall sparked rumours Samantha Jones is set to marry as she was spotted on-set in a wedding dress and veil this weekend! Sex-loving Sam to settle down once and for all? Surely not!
44. SATC 210909 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was her usual glamorous self as she stepped out on the Sex and the City: The Movie 2 set this weekend looking gorgeous in green minidress and strappy blue sandals.
45. Sex and the City 2 Kristin baby
Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), revels in domesticity as she bakes cupcakes with cute daughter Rose.
46. Sex and the City 2 Kim bed
Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), is happy - and sexy - as she relaxes on her bed in a seductive chartreuse dressing gown. If only we looked like that when we're lazing at home.
47. Sex and the City 2 Kim street
She may have turned 50 in the last movie, but Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is still as sexy as ever in Sex and the City 2 in her bodycon numbers.
48. Sex and the city 2 club
The girls let loose and party alongside belly dancers on a trip to Morocco.
49. Sex and the City 2 Bedouin tent
What to do when you're thirsty in the Sahara Desert? Why, seek shade under a Bedouin tent and fashionably sip Champers, darling!
50. Sex and the City 2 Desert
Carrie and the girls make an exotic trip to the Sahara Desert, and, typically, make a fun and colourful fashion statement while they're there!
51. SATC 240310 new pic
Girls just wanna have fun: Samantha, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda let their hair down on an eventful trip to Abu Dhabi, where Carrie and Samantha both get The Ex Factor!
52. SATC 240310 new pic 2
A closet to die for: Carrie stands at the entrance to her vast closet which any fashionista would kill to spend the day (or year?) in! Jealous? Never!
53. SATC 140510
Miranda (played by Cynthia Nixon) looks chicer than ever in SATC 2. Metallic-weaved cropped jacket and chunky-funky earrings? Love it.
54. SATC 140510
Check out! Carrie always knows how to make laidback look sexy, and she does it again in this cute fitted checked shirt.
55. SATC 140510
Mr Big is as cool, suave and self-assured as ever.
56. SATC 140510
What we wouldn't give to be in THAT closet! Just look at the never-ending supply of dazzling designer shoes!
57. SATC 140510
We're can't contain our excitement! The fashion's just SO good, the girls are back to their fabulous best. Love how Carrie's adds an individual twist to the Moroccan turban.
58. SATC 140510
No one knows how to turn on the evening glamour quite like Carrie Bradshaw! Her ruched black-bodiced cocktail dress is stunning.
59. SATC 140510
Samantha, Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte look in awe at the jaw-droppingly beautiful scene in Morocco.
60. SATC 140510
Wow, ladies! Work that Arabian Nights look! Love Samantha's Aladdin-style gold harem pants.
61. satc 14
It's good to see the girls' style doesn't desert them (sorry!), when thay hit the sand dunes in Morocco.
62. Chris Noth, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler
What a pretty picture! All of our favourite boys are playing golf together! Who would have thought Big, Steve and Harry shared a common sport.
63. Kristin Davis and Evan Handler
Such a happy couple! She is looking super-sophisticated and Harry’s pretty handsome, too.
64. SATC Mr Big
Dashing! Big is always looking so refined; no one could sport a tux better than him. Fact! Now he seems to be looking at something that makes him happy. Could his eyes be stuck on Carrie?
65. Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg
What’s the occasion? Miranda and Steve are looking sharp in black tie attire! Looks like Miranda’s bringing sexy back!
66. SATC Charlotte York and Lily
Charlotte is looking mighty good having lunch with the girls. And how adorable is Lily matching her headband to mum’s dress?
67. SATC Aiden
Aiden’s back and in Abu Dhabi with the girls. We’re not too sure Mr Big will be happy to hear. Carrie better make the right decision on this one.
68. Kim Cattrall and Jason Lewis
Samantha is looking fierce as usual and eye-candy Smith looks like he is back in the picture. Has Samantha changed her mind? We’ll just have to wait a few days to see!
69. SJP, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall
The golf club? Is this a new setting for a lunch with the girls outside the city? Well, while the boys and the kids play, the girls gossip. And we LOVE girlie gossip.
70. SATC Carrie Bradshaw
Extra, Extra - read all about it! Carrie may just be giving us some BIG news in every sense of the word!
71. Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Willie Garson and Mario Cantone
A film premiere, a gorgeous dress, a handsome husband and two really fun friends. Looks like a party to us!
