5 Mar 2018
Serpentine Summer Party
1. Party 100709 Serpentine Roisin Murphy
Roisin Murphy made a stop gap at the Annual Serpentine Summer party before she hit a secret party being held at the Dolce & Gabbana store by Stefano and Domenico. The fashionista was looking fierce in her top-to-toe Dolce get up, love the bejewelled butterfly headband.
2. Party 100709 Serpentine Tyrone Wood and Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Surely competing for cutest couple of the evening were Tyrone Wood and his gorgeous model girlfriend, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
3. Party 100709 Jade Parfitt
Brit model Jade Parfitt donned a slinky striped dress and headed into the Serpentine Summer party.
4. Party 100709 Serpentine Jay Kay and Jo Wood
It's not often that Jay Kay can be dragged away from his country pile into the urban landscape of London, but the Jamiroquai frontman made an exception for the Serpentine Summer party. Jay Kay whiled away the evening chatting to celebrity pals including Jo Wood.
5. Party 100709 Serpentine Bianca Jagger and Jade Jagger
Bianca Jagger and Jade Jagger made a very glamorous mother and daughter duo at the party. Bianca went for a classic chic look of ivory suit with a matching wrap while Jade stuck to her signature boho glam in midnight blue dress with heaps of jewellery.
6. Party 100709 Serpentine Thandie Newton and Matthew Williamson
Actress Thandie Newton and designer Matthew Williamson were last night's style duo at the Serpentine fundraiser. Wearing one of Matthew's beautifully coloured resort 2010 creations and fashion forward MW heels, the actress glowed alongside the all-in-black designer.
7. Party 100709 Serpentine Jaquetta Wheeler and Erin O'Connor
Models Erin O'Connor and Jacquetta Wheeler donned skimpy gowns at the Serpentine Gallery fundraiser. Erin showed off her bronzed bod in a black and white number, while Jaquetta opted for a low plunging sea green maxi dress and gold accessories.
8. News 100709 Dan Williams and Jade Jagger
Daughter of Mick Jagger, Jade and Dan Williams posed for cameras outside the Serpentine Gallery Party last night.
9. Party 100709 Serpentine Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked quite the English Rose at last nights Serpentine Gallery Party. Her satin purple gown and cropped patterned jacket complimented her slim frame and delicate complexion.
10. Party 100709 Serpentine Jade Jagger
Jade Jagger chose a vintage look blue and black gown and cape and completed the look with a waist-cinching gold belt. Jade spent the evening hanging out with her equally stylish mother, Bianca Jagger.
11. Party 100709 Serpentine Pharrell Williams and Julia Peyton Jones
Pharrell Williams brought his very own brand of hip hop cool to the glamorous, but terribly British surroundings of the Serpentine Summer party. He posed with Julia Peyton Jones, Director of the Serpentine Gallery, for the cameras.
12. Party 100709 Serpentine Sarah Woodhead and Jay Kay
Sarah Woodhead and musician Jay Kay complete with bevy in hand, looked like they well on their way, at last night's Serpentine do.
13. Party 100709 Jo Wood and Leah Wood
Mum Jo Wood hung out with her equally gorgeous daughter Leah Wood. The pair glimmered in contrasting light and dark outfits. It seems roles were reversed for the night, with mum Jo going for a youthful sparkling silver number, where as Leah opted for sophisticated black.
