11 Dec 2015
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
-
1. SAG AWARDS 2011
All eyes weren’t on Natalie Portman’s baby bump this time around (although didn’t it look beautiful swathed in this white Azzarro gown?) but on her earlobes, where she was sporting over $2 million in Tiffany diamonds. The film beauty, who scooped the Best Actress award for her role in Black Swan, even had her own body guard for the night! Now that’s what we call a star.
-
2. SAG AWARDS 2011
Rabbit Hole actress Nicole Kidman opted for a black corset and lace detailed black Nina Ricci dress and Fred Leighton jewellery. The dramatic gown was finished off with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes and a Prada clutch – simply stunning. Nicole, who recently announced the birth of her second biological daughter Faith Margaret by surrogate, attended the ceremony with hubby Keith Urban.
-
3. SAG AWARDS 2011
She may be a relative newcomer to the red carpet, but Jennifer Lawrence is already proving to be a pro at awards dressing. A stand-out neon gown by Oscar de la Renta was the perfect statement for the young Best Actress nominee.
-
4. SAG AWARDS 2011
Bringing a hit of colour to the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, Mila worked a poppy red maxi by Alexander McQueen. Loose locks added to the effortlessly stunning look. “It’s the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn so I love it even more now,” the Black Swan star said of the gown.
-
5. SAG AWARDS 2011
January Jones was seriously stunning in this Carolina Herrera fishtail gown. The baroque print was the perfect choice for her classic beauty, and we love the funky twist of her coiffed up-do.
-
6. SAG AWARDS 2011
It was all smiles for Colin Firth at the SAG Awards after he scooped the Best Actor award for The King’s Speech. The film also nabbed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast, so there was more reason to celebrate for the British actor.
-
7. SAG AWARDS 2011
Glee star Lea Michele was totally dazzling in her choice of silver wrap gown by Oscar de la Renta. Diamond bangles added to the full-on glamour.
-
8. SAG AWARDS 2011
Christian Bale celebrated his birthday with a Best Supporting Actor win for his role in The Fighter. The actor, who was sporting shorter locks and beard than at the Golden Globes, eschewed a black tux in favour of an elegant Gucci navy two-button suit, which he wore with a black dress shirt and black silk tie. His wife Sibi Blazic was perfectly co-ordinated in a black gown with jewelled adornment at the belt.
-
9. SAG AWARDS 2011
Our February cover Girl went for a sleek cream-coloured halter-gown by Herve Leroux and a smooth ponytail to match the polished look. Amy, who lost out on the Best Supporting Actress SAG Award to her The Fighter co-star Melissa Leo, perfectly demonstrated that you don’t have to have dark skin or a deep tan to look killer in white.
-
10. SAG AWARDS 2011
Christina Hendricks opted for a very different look for the SAG Awards. Normally seen in bright red, the Mad Men bombshell came over all dark and mysterious in her shimmering L’Wren Scott gown that was cut low on the décolletage to reveal her spectacular cleavage and cut high on the thigh to show off her gorgeous porcelain skin. Against her Titian-red locks, this is a winning look on Christina.
-
11. SAG AWARDS 2011
Claire Danes’ look at the SAG Awards couldn’t have been more different from the sleek and modern peach column she wore to the Golden Globes. This time around the actress, who scooped the award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for Temple Grandin, opted for a romantic floral gown by Louis Vuitton with a ruffled neckline. We love the juxtaposition between the almost-old fashioned frock and the utilitarian belt she’s used to cinch her waist in. Like the Globes, though, we note that Claire continues to love her bright pink lippy.
-
12. SAG AWARDS 2011
Glee star Dianna Agron chose a stunning Chanel vintage dress, Fred Leighton jewels and Ferragamo bag and shoes for the event. We’re loving her sultry, smokey eyes!
-
13. SAG AWARDS 2011
True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld made a bold statement on the red carpet wearing a fabulously-fun, striped colour block Prada gown with flared hemline. The 15-year old was up for her first SAG Award for her supporting role in True Grit.
-
14. SAG AWARDS 2011
SAG Awards presenter Eva Longoria went for the plunge in a winter white gown with deep V-neck by Georges Hobeika Spring 2011 couture gown. Normally a knockout on the red carpet, we’re digging this more understated look from the Desperate Housewives actress, who accessorised with a beaded clutch and diamond chandelier earrings.
-
15. SAG AWARDS 2011
Best Actress nominee Hilary Swank swept the red carpet in an ethereal gown by Versace. She finished her look with bouncy waves and a structured gold clutch.
-
16. SAG AWARDS 2011
A Gucci-clad James Franco was all smiles as he made his way into the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony.
-
17. SAG AWARDS 2011
Looking every inch the fairytale princess, Black Swan star Winona Ryder wore a white strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti. The actress was up for two SAG Awards – one for her work with the cast in Black Swan and another for her part in TV show, When Love Is Not Enough.
-
18. SAG AWARDS 2011
Justin Timberlake looked unrecognisable from his curly-locked Social Network alter-ego as he made his way into the awards ceremony, wearing a sharp suit and striped tie.
-
19. SAG AWARDS 2011
The rule of thumb on this year’s red carpets seems to be either bright and popping or nude and romantic. Angie Harmon’s frou-frou feathered gown by Monique Lhuillier looked divine against her olive skin and raven tresses. Perfectly in keeping with this season’s ballet trend! The actress was the ‘face’ of this year’s awards and also a presenter.
-
20. SAG AWARDS 2011
Rosario Dawson flashed some leg in this pretty citrus-coloured J.Mendel dress. The actress completed the look with metallic Louboutins, bright green pendant earrings by Susie Fox and simple gold bangles.
-
21. SAG AWARDS 2011
Keeping things simple and sophisticated, Kyra chose vintage couture Thierry Mugler black gown accessorised with Roger Vivier shoes and a Kilan bag. Mrs Kevin Bacon was nominated for her role in TV show The Closer, but lost out to The Good Wife’s Juliana Marguilies.
-
22. Helena Bonham Carter
Ever the red carpet maverick, Helena Bonham Carter added some vintage shades to her pretty monochrome prom dress. The King's Speech star looked oh-so on-trend in the midi length skirt with dramatic lace overlay.
-
23. Natalie Portman
There were few surprises as Natalie Portman won best actress for her performance as the unstable ballerina in Black Swan. Natalie paid tribute to her parents during her acceptance speech, saying: “My parents taught me to work the hardest and never to be an a*shole, that wasn’t acceptable.”
-
24. Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield made for one stylish Brit boy as he hit the red carpet with his fellow Social Network stars. A deep petrol-blue suit with silk collar was a subtle but statement-making choice.
-
25. Jayma Mays
It's great to see Jayma Mays change up her look. The petite starlet looked positively modern in a blush coloured asymmetric gown and strappy silver heels.
-
26. Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch couldn't have looked more different to her Glee persona in this super-girlie taffeta gown. Glossy lips, diamond earrings and sparkling eyes added to the fairytale feel.
-
27. Chris Colfer
Chris Colfer may have missed out in his nominated category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, but the Glee boy looked every inch the style icon in a sharp black suit and tie.
-
28. Amber Riley
Singing sensation Amber Riley was one of the few stars to don a black gown, and had opted for full-on drama in a flower-embellished fishtail gown. Sleek locks and a bright pink put added a finishing flourish.
-
29. Annette Bening, Warren Beaty
Best Female Actor nominee Annette Bening looked radiant and elegant in her choice of a bejwelled gold gown. Proud husband Warren Beatty joined her in a classic tux and bow tie.
-
30. Christian Bale
The Fighter star, Christian Bale, continued his awards-season domination with the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. The real-life boxer Dicky Eklund joined the actor as he collected his award. He told Eklund: "Thank you for living the life and thank you for letting me play you."
-
31. Cory Monteith
Handsome Glee star Cory Monteith popped a silver pin on to his tie for an added touch of style. He joined co-stars including Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
-
32. Colin Firth
A very successful evening for The King’s Speech star as he scooped up two awards: Best Actor and overall Acting ensemble prize. While picking up the award, the actor admitted: "Until today, I would say probably, if ever I felt that I had a trophy which has told me that something's really happening for me, it was my SAG card.’
-
33. Jenna Ushkowitz
Jenna Ushkowitz was among the stars to opt in on the nude trend for the SAGs 2011 in an ethereal sheer ivory gown. A classic bouffant up-do and gold jewels finished her look.
-
34. Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg joined his fellow Social Network stars for the glamorous awards ceremony, wearing a classic two-button suit.
-
35. Claire Danes
Continuing her winning streak, Claire Danes picked up the Screen Actors Guild Award for her leading actress role in the television movie Temple Grandin. So far she’s racked up an Emmy, a Satellite Award and a Golden Globe!
-
36. Hailee Steinfeld and Jeff Bridges
True Grit stars Hailee Steinfeld and Jeff Bridges struck a pose on the red carpet. Hailee was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role alongside Amy Adams, Helena Bonham Carter and Mila Kunis.
-
37. Julia Stiles
Dexter co-star Julia Stiles worked an ombre gown that gradated from navy to white. The actress kept accessories to a minimum, choosing vintage-inspired earrings, a diamond bracelet and an eye-catching purple cocktail ring.
-
38. Kelly Macdonald
Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald and the cast of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire picked up the coveted prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for television.
-
39. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham
Mark Wahlberg posed with his wife Rhea Durham on the red carpet. The Fighter actor and his co-star Christian Bale were up for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture but lost out to The King’s Speech.
-
40. Natalie Portman
There were few surprises as Natalie Portman won best actress for her performance as the unstable ballerina in Black Swan. Natalie paid tribute to her parents during her acceptance speech, saying: “My parents taught me to work the hardest and never to be an a*shole, that wasn’t acceptable.”
-
41. Matthew Morrison
Glee star Matthew Morrison posed on the red carpet in a smart suit. The actor was up for Best TV Show Ensemble Cast.
-
42. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
It was all laughs and smiles for Rabbit Hole actress Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban. Nicole was up for outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
-
43. Jon Hamm
Mad Men star and nominee for Male Actor in a Drama, Jon Hamm, posed for photos on the red carpet before signing autographs for fans. Ahh!
SAG AWARDS 2011
All eyes weren’t on Natalie Portman’s baby bump this time around (although didn’t it look beautiful swathed in this white Azzarro gown?) but on her earlobes, where she was sporting over $2 million in Tiffany diamonds. The film beauty, who scooped the Best Actress award for her role in Black Swan, even had her own body guard for the night! Now that’s what we call a star.
Must Reads
11 Dec 2015
SAG Awards 2015: Who Won On The Red Carpet
6 Mar 2013
SAG Awards
6 Mar 2013