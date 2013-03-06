Claire Danes’ look at the SAG Awards couldn’t have been more different from the sleek and modern peach column she wore to the Golden Globes. This time around the actress, who scooped the award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for Temple Grandin, opted for a romantic floral gown by Louis Vuitton with a ruffled neckline. We love the juxtaposition between the almost-old fashioned frock and the utilitarian belt she’s used to cinch her waist in. Like the Globes, though, we note that Claire continues to love her bright pink lippy.