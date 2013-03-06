11 Dec 2015
Screen Actors Guild Awards
1. SAG Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock arrived on the red carpet with her husband Jesse James in an exquisite Alexander McQueen gown. We love the bold shoulders and the electric blue embellishment around the neckline.
2. SAG Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson looked every inch the Hollywood starlet as she attended the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kate showed off her incredible backless white Emilio Pucci gown and barely there make-up on the red carpet. We love how Kate matched the embellished panel on her dress with elegant earrings and two sparkling rings and her swept back hairdo finished off her winning look with style.
3. SAG Drew red carpet
Drew didn’t need any glitzy accessories to make her stand out on the red carpet - her Monique Lhuillier dress did it for her. Drew shone in the strapless gown with a bouffant hairdo and nude make-up.
4. SAG Joshua Jackson, Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger and her beau Joshua Jackson looked every inch the Hollywood couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Television star Josh looked handsome in a black suit while Diana shone on his arm in a one-shoulder Jason Wu dress with sparkling diamonds on her ears and wrists and a metallic clutch.
5. SAG Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate sparkled her way down the red carpet in a stunning embellished floor-length Robert Cavalli gown. Christina teamed the ice-blue dress with a silver clutch, diamond earrings, a gorgeous jewel hairpiece and a beaming smile for her appearance at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.
6. SAG Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan chose a colourful creation at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The British star, who was up for Best Actress in An Education, wore a red strapless Lanvin gown with a jeweled embellishment on her waist. Her bronze clutch and matching bracelet completed the red carpet look.
7. SAG Anna Kendrick
Twilight’s Anna Kendrick showed off her elegant side on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing a wrapped magenta Alberta Ferretti strapless dress. Anna, who was nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, teamed her gorgeous gown with diamond earrings and flawless make-up.
8. SAG Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren brought some British glamour to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in a silver floor-length dress, with beaded necklaces and droplet earrings.
9. SAG Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski shone on the red carpet in a platinum Alberta Ferretti satin one-shoulder gown. The television actress teamed the show-stopping dress with Martin Katz jewels and a curled hairdo for the glitzy ceremony.
10. SAG Jeff Bridges and wife
Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild award winner, Jeff Bridges arrived on the red carpet with his wife Susan. Jeff opted for a simple black suit while Susan went for a bold cobalt-blue gown with a bright red clutch.
11. SAG Kevin Bacon and Kyra
Kevin Bacon walked the red carpet with his beautiful wife Kyra Sedgwick before collecting the award for Best Actor in a Movie or Miniseries for the war-themed series, Taking Chances.
12. SAG Jenna Fischer
Jenna Fischer joined a host of stars wearing blue on the red carpet at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jenna wore a bedazzled navy strapless dress with silver earrings, a cocktail ring and a matching clutch to complete the stunning look.
13. SAG Sigourney Weaver
Avatar actress, Sigourney Weaver opted for a simple but stunning black gown for her red carpet appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The elegant gown was accessorised with a small box clutch and gold earrings.
14. SAG Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard chose a designer outfit straight from the runway for her appearance at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The glamorous Nine star dazzled in an Elie Saab Fall 2009 Couture dress with cut-out heels and Chopard jewels.
15. SAG Mariah Carey
All eyes were on Mariah Carrey as she strutted down the red carpet in a figure-hugging one shoulder red gown. The Precious star managed to team the dress with her usual glitzy accessories comprising of dramatic earrings, a large cuff, two cocktail rings and a delicate bracelet.
16. SAG Penelope Cruz
It was back to black for Penelope Cruz who opted for another LBD award ceremony outfit. Penelope chose this fitted fringe-shouldered dress covered with black from L’Wren Scott’s Spring 2010 collection. The Nine star wore her hair immaculately swept to the side and added a touch of sparkle with Chopard jewellery and Dana Davis heels.
17. SAG Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep went for a bold patterned dress to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress, who was up for an award for her role in Julie & Julia, cinched the waist of her full-length silk Balenciaga gown with a wide triple-buckled belt and completed her look with gorgeous Fred Leighton jewels.
18. SAG Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga wore a gorgeous gown by J. Mendel on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress who was up for the Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role award for Up In The Air, matched her pale blue and nude gown with a silver metal clutch and a pair of silver satin peep-toes all by Ferragamo.
19. SAG Toni Collette
Toni Collette went for a bit of Grecian goddess style on the red carpet. Toni chose a strapless Rafael Cennamo gold and blush dress with gold and turquoise accessories and a Daniel Swarovski Lana clutch.
20. SAG Tina Fey
Tina Fey went short and sweet to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in a purple Salvatore Ferragamo frock, which she finished off with sparkly peep-toe Louboutins and a beaded clutch.
21. SAG Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan had a winning red carpet look at this year’s Screen Actors Guild awards. She dazzled in a Calvin Klein one-shoulder two-tone gunmetal dress with stunning earrings and Christian Louboutin Ole Ole pewter platform heels.
22. SAG Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin
Co-stars and real-life couple Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin dressed up for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. True Blood actor, Stephen, went for a classic black suit while Anna wowed us in a gorgeous Alexander McQueen Spring 2010 reptile print mini which she wore with black and gold strapped heels.
23. SAG Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren chose a dramatic cut-out dress for this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The silk number was paired with gold T-bar heels and a matching clutch.
24. SAG Carey Mulligan, Vera Farmiga
Star of An Education, Carey Mulligan, stopped to talk to Up In The Air actress Vera Famiga on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Brit star Carey went for a pretty strapless Lanvin gown while Vera chose a pastel blue sheer dress.
25. SAG Jane Lynch
Glee’s Jane Lynch shared a hug with one of her fellow television costars at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jane joined the rest of the Glee cast to collect the Best Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series.
26. SAG holly Hunter
Holly Hunter went for a simple but stunning black dress to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Saving Grace star chose a tiered Alberta Ferretti dress with a swept-back hairstyle and minimal accessories.
27. SAG Colin Firth and Tom Ford
An impeccably-dressed Colin Firth and designer Tom Ford looked equally dapper on the red carpet at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Both men wore matching tuxedos and black dickie bows for the star-studded event.
28. SAG Colin Firth
A Single Man star, Colin Firth walked the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Award with his stunning wife Livia. Colin, who was dressed/director by designer Tom Ford, looked classic in a tux while Livia went for an elegant white gown.
29. SAG Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake went for a touch of colour underneath his traditional Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He teamed his black suit and dickie bow with a blue ruched shirt.
30. SAG Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter
Michael C. Hall walked the red carpet with his stunning wife, Jennifer Carpenter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The star won the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in television show Dexter.
31. SAG Christina Hendricks
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks upped the glam factor on the red carpet in a figure-hugging David Meister gown. Christina accessorised with gold and amber earrings and bracelets and swept her fiery red locks back for a winning look.
32. SAG Diane Kruger press
Diane Kruger showed off her elegant side in a one-shoulder mustard-coloured gown with a long train at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Inglourious Basterds actress swept her blonde hair back leaving her sparkling accessories and flawless make-up to shine.
33. SAG Drew Barrymore fl with award
Drew Barrymore wowed in a tiered Monique Lhuillier dress at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Grey Gardens actress, who won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Artist in a Television Movie or Mini Series, teamed the blue strapless gown with a glam hairdo and a diamond sparkler on her finger.
34. SAG Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele and Jane Lynch
There’s no stopping our new favourite television show Glee, which has now won gongs at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele and Jane Lynch celebrated holding the newest additions to their award cupboards.
35. SAG Christoph Waltz and Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger and Christoph Waltz take to the stage to accept the Ensemble Award for Inglourious Basterds. Diane wowed in an one-shoulder mustard Jason Wu dress with red lips with Christoph opted for a traditional tuxedo.
36. SAG Justin Timberlake, Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson (in an amazing Emilio Pucci dress) showed off her playful side as she joined Justin Timberlake on stage to present an award at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.
37. SAG Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock’s role in The Blind Side won her another Best Actress gong at the Screen Guild Awards. Sandra collected the prize only a week after winning a Golden Globe in the same category. Will Sandra make it lucky number three at the Oscars?
38. SAG Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino was among the big winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his epic war film Inglourious Basterds winning two awards including of Outstanding Ensemble.
39. SAG Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges had another reason to smile at the weekend after winning the Best Actor award for the second time in two weeks. Fresh off the Golden Globes podium, the Crazy Heart actor walked away with the Screen Actors Guild Award as well.
40. SAG Diane Kruger award
Diana Kruger was all smiles after her and the rest of the Inglourious Basterds cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble. Diane carefully matched her diamond earrings, bracelets and red lips to perfection.
41. SAG Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz
What a stunning foursome! Marion Cotillard (in Elie Saab), Kate Hudson (in Emilio Pucci), Nicole Kidman (in Oscar de la Renta) and Penelope Cruz (in L’Wren Scott) showed off their individual style on the stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Each actress went for a signature look, but we think Kate has to win the best dressed of the group for her incredible floor-length white gown.
42. SAG Corey Monteith and Dianna Agron
Stars of television show Glee, Corey Monteith and Dianna Agron, celebrated winning a Screen Actor Guild Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series.
