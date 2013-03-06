What a stunning foursome! Marion Cotillard (in Elie Saab), Kate Hudson (in Emilio Pucci), Nicole Kidman (in Oscar de la Renta) and Penelope Cruz (in L’Wren Scott) showed off their individual style on the stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Each actress went for a signature look, but we think Kate has to win the best dressed of the group for her incredible floor-length white gown.



