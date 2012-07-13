Alexa Chung hosted the 7th Annual Scottish Fashion Awards, welcoming the likes of Karen Gillan, Christopher Kane, David Gandy, Stella Tennant and Dionne Bromfield to the Glasgow fash bash. See pics!
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
13 Jul 2012
1. Alexa Chung
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
2. Tali Lennox
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
3. Eilidh MacAskill, Christopher Kane and Jaye Thompson
InStyle Editor Eilidh congratulates Designer Of The Year, Christopher Kane.
-
4. Christopher Kane
Winner - Designer Of The Year, Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
5. Stella Tennant
Inducted in to the Scottish Hall Of Fame, Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
6. Karen Gillan
Winner - Fashion Icon, Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
7. Dionne Bromfield
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
8. David Gandy
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
9. Millie Mackintosh
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
10. Kerry O'May
Winner - Scottland's New Face 2012, Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
-
11. Stella Tennant, David Gandy and Tessa Hartmann
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
Alexa Chung
Scottish Fashion Awards 2012
