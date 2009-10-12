5 Mar 2018
Sarah Harding and Yasmin Le Bon's wedding style
-
1. party 121009 Sarah Harding and Tom Crane
Sarah Harding and boyfriend Tom Crane attended the wedding of Charles Dunstone and Celia Gordon Shute looking happy, relaxed and totally stylish. Sarah rocked a floor-length gown with amazing embellishment while Tom went for a smart grey suit with matching waistcoat and blue tie.
-
2. party 121009 Yasmin Le Bon and Simon Le Bon
Yasmin and Simon Le Bon appeared at Charles Dunstone and Celia Gordon Shute's wedding in East London at the weekend. Yasmin stunned in a floor-length burgundy gown from her YLB collection for Wallis which she teamed with a fur shrug and a touch of red lippy.
-
3. party 121009 Stuart Rose
M&S chairman Stuart Rose played usher at the star-studded wedding of Charles Dunstone and Celia Gordon Shute and sported a neon yellow vest over his smart suit.
-
4. party 121009 Piers Morgan and girlfriend, Celia
Former tabloid editor and current star of America's Got Talent, Piers Morgan, arrived at the wedding in East London looking ultra-cool in a shiny navy suit with girlfriend Celia Walden on his arm.
-
5. party 121009 Johnny Vaughan and wife
Johnny Vaughn and his wife Antonia Davies also put in an appearance at the wedding in Spitlafields. Johnny worked a purple shirt, tie and waistcoat combo while Antonia looked stunning in a multi-coloured patterned dress.
-
6. party 121009 Yasmin Le Bon and Marie Jordan
Yasmin Le Bon looked stunning as always in a floor-length gown with Marie Jordan who donned a not-so-subtle orange hat, matching dress and fuchsia shoes.
-
7. party 121009 Celia Gordon Shute and Charles Dunstone
The church bells tolled for the business wedding of the year between Carphone Warehouse tycoon, Charles Dunstone and PR executive Celia Gordon Shute at the Christ Church in Spitalfields.
-
8. party 121009 Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding looked fantastic in a floor-length blue dress with a bejeweled neckline, gold earrings and huge sunnies.
-
9. party 121009 Tony Blair
Also in attendance was former Prime Minster Tony Blair in a smart navy suit.
-
10. party 111009 jools holland
Jools Holland brought a little rock ‘n' roll to the proceedings as he performed at Charles Dunstone and Celia Gordan Shute's wedding reception at Inner Temple in London.
