After the ceremony, the 150 guests made their way to the Palazzo Grassi (a palace owned by the Pinault family) for the reception which went on until the early hours of the morning. But we can't work out what happened to Charlize Theron's gown… Having arrived at the ceremony with a full-length skirt on her Christian Dior frock, the actress was snapped flashing her pins in a mini version when she left the reception later that night. Far more practical for throwing some shapes on the dance floor!