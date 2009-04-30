5 Mar 2018
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault's wedding, Venice
1. Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault HAYEK WEDDING 25/04/09
And the bride wore Balenciaga! Salma Hayek's wedding to Francois Henri Pinault got off to a fashionable start as the bride wore this stunning dress by Nicholas Ghesquiere for the label. The couple were first introduced by Pinault's stepmother in May 2006 and announced their engagement and Salma's pregnancy less than a year later, in March 2007. The wedding which took place in Venice was a romantic affair and drew the great and the beautiful from the worlds of fashion (Lily Cole, Stella McCartney), film (Charlize Theron, Penelope Cruz) and music (Bono).
2. Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek HAYEK WEDDING 25/04/09
Having previously wed during an intimate, low-key ceremony in Paris on Valentine's day, Salma Hayek and her French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault decided to have a big white wedding in Venice for family and friends. After the ceremony, it was a swift change for Salma, who swapped out of her huge Balenciaga wedding gown and into a bright fuschia cocktail dress, teamed with a sleek black dress coat.
3. Stewart Townsend and Charlize Theron HAYEK WEDDING 25/04/09
Even behind her masquerade mask, there was no mistaking Charlize Theron as she made her way to the 18th century La Fenice Opera House, with her other half, Stuart Townsend leading the way. The actress was stunning even with half her face hidden in a sweeping tiered Christian Dior gown, teamed with matching dove grey clutch and cream coat.
4. Lily Cole and Enrique Murciano HAYEK WEDDING 25/04/09
The wedding guests made their way through the meandering maze-like streets of Venice to attend the lavish ceremony. Lily Cole gave a lesson in how to exude effortless elegance in her midnight blue maxi—dress which she teamed with a gold statement necklace and feathered mask. The Brit model arrived hand-in-hand with her new beau, Without a Trace actor Enrique Murciano.
5. Frida Giannini HAYEK WEDDING 25/04/09
The night before the nuptials, guests were invited to attend a private masquerade-themed rehearsal dinner at the Punta Della Dogana, and were then encouraged to bring their masks along to the ceremony the next day. Opting out of donning a mask was Frida Giannini, who arrived at the Venice venue donning a modified version of one of the dresses from her own Gucci Spring '09 collection.
6. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem HAYEK WEDDING 25/04/09
Wow, what a guestlist. One of Salma's closest friends, the beautiful Penelope Cruz arrived sporting a cornflower blue asymmetric Gucci gown. The Spanish actress was joined by her equally attractive boyfriend, and former co-star Javier Bardem. The pair also arrived at the ceremony with U2 frontman Bono and his wife.
7. Charlize Theron HAYEK WEDDING 25/04/09
After the ceremony, the 150 guests made their way to the Palazzo Grassi (a palace owned by the Pinault family) for the reception which went on until the early hours of the morning. But we can't work out what happened to Charlize Theron's gown… Having arrived at the ceremony with a full-length skirt on her Christian Dior frock, the actress was snapped flashing her pins in a mini version when she left the reception later that night. Far more practical for throwing some shapes on the dance floor!
