5 Mar 2018
Saks Fifth Avenue Unforgettable Evening
Hollywood hotties Gwyneth Paltrow and Courtney Cox were ravishing in their silver-white gowns. Gwyneth teamed her silk-satin Calvin Klein mini dress with a long-line Balmain jacket which she removed to reveal a plunging neckline and gorgeous gold beaded necklace. Courtney showed off a tanned décolletage in a pretty silver L'Wren Scott dress with spaghetti straps.
2. Paltrow Saks 10/02/09Gwyneth Paltrow took to the podium at Saks Fifth Avenue's Unforgettable Evening to an accept an award last night. But for once, the award wasn't for her acting. Gwyneth's father lived with oral cancer for several years before his death in 2002. Along with her mum Blythe and her brother Jake, Gwyneth set up the Bruce Paltrow Fund in association with The Oral Cancer Foundation to help raise awareness about oral cancer and was awarded last night with the 2009 Courage Award for her work.
Gwyneth wasn't the only one accepting an award last night as Friends star Courtney Cox took to the stage to receive the 2009 Nat King Cole Award for her dedication to helping people who have battled cancer.
4. Beyonce Saks 10/02/09No time to check your hair before you rush out? No problem if you're Beyonce, just take your hairstylist with you. Yep, Beyonce's mane man was on hand on the red carpet at the Saks Fifth Avenue Awards last night to give her long locks a last minute tweak. Oh the bothersome life of an A-lister, hey?
5. Paltrow Jay-Z Saks 10/02/09Jay-Z was looking dapper at the Saks party in a tux and plaid bow-tie. Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Chris Martin are close pals of Jay-Z and Beyonce and were invited to attend their secret wedding in New York last year.
6. Beyonce Stage Saks 10/02/09Beyonce brought her alter-ego Sasha Fierce along for the evening, and kept the crowd well and truly entertained when she hit the stage to sing. The diva really did look fierce in a daringly short sparkling sequinned gold minidress, while hubbie Jay-Z looked on proudly from his table in the audience
7. Harmon Saks 10/02/09Angie Harmon flashed the back of her slinky cutaway dress to the photographers at the lavish chariy gala in Beverly Hills. The model-come-actress swept her hair into a sleek ponytail and swept it to the side, allowing her to show off the intricate crossing straps to full effect.
8. Beyonce Crow Saks 10/02/09Following a typically high-energy performance, it was a swift outfit change for Beyonce who was suddenly far more demure in a black shift dress with shoulder sweeping detail, teamed with a black beaded statement necklace. The megastar posed for some snaps with fellow songstress Sheryl Crow, who was also donning a ladylike high-neck LBD.
High-shine frocks were the look du jour at the Saks Fifth Avenue sponsored event, with this trio of lovely ladies all sporting super-shimmering ensembles. Gwyneth Paltrow was all in white, teaming a structured blazer with a chic pleated dress, Courtney Cox Arquette was sultry in figure-hugging silver, and Rita Wilson was bright in blue, accessorising with a bold Lanvin statement necklace.
10. Spielberg Hanks Saks 10/02/09The hosts of the evening, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, escaped for some quality man time at the mainly women-filled party. The annual charity event was thrown in aid of the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Women's Cancer Research Fund, of which the two are the head Chairmen.
11. Spielberg Paltrow Saks 10/02/09Gwyneth Paltrow was seated next to Steven Spielberg at the star-studded soiree, which included a luxurious sit-down meal. The actress was all smiles after being presented with an award honouring her commitment to the charity
