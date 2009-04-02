Gwyneth Paltrow took to the podium at Saks Fifth Avenue's Unforgettable Evening to an accept an award last night. But for once, the award wasn't for her acting. Gwyneth's father lived with oral cancer for several years before his death in 2002. Along with her mum Blythe and her brother Jake, Gwyneth set up the Bruce Paltrow Fund in association with The Oral Cancer Foundation to help raise awareness about oral cancer and was awarded last night with the 2009 Courage Award for her work.