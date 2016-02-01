The SAG Awards 2016 In 70 Totally Fabulous Pictures

Another weekend, another awards ceremony – the season is truly upon us, and this time it's the Screen Actors Guild Awards...

This weekend, we saw the stars turn out for the SAG Awards at the Shrine Exposition Centre in Hollywood to honour the year in film and TV.

For those of us on #dresswatch for the entirety of awards season, it was a mixed bag. Jewels tones dominated the red carpet with only a few in monochromatic looks (good going, gang), and some more unusual dresses.

Emilia Clarke got our vote for the bravest look in BRIGHT pink Dior Haute Couture.

Alicia Vikander, who picked up the Outstanding Performance For A Female Actor In A Supporting Role, look beautiful too (obvs), in an amazing block sequined Louis Vuitton dress – as per red carpet usual, without boyfriend Michael Fassbender.

Kate Winslet went for her classic look in an Armani dress, for another (it never gets old) reunion with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (who won a Best Actor SAG Award for the first time EVER!)… Which brings us on to the best things to happen at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards…

1. The biggest shocker of the night – Leo VAPES. And vaped his way through the whole ceremony. (Cue: media FRENZY!)

2. Eddie Redmayne looked dapper in Dior alongside his pregnant wife Hannah Bagshawe – #relationshipgoals every time!

3. It was another son and daughter fest – with Idris Elba bringing his daughter Isan, Helen Mirren (who looked sassy in sparkly Jenny Packham) with her stepson Rio Hackford and J.K.Simmons being accompanied by daughter Olivia.

4. Julia Louise-Dreyfus’s ‘#VEEP’ Edie Campbell clutch.

5. Rachel McAdam’s dreamy dreamy textured bob, make-up and face was just delightful… AND she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Spotlight.

6. Fans of Modern Family will be intrigued by ‘Luke’ (a.k.a Nolan Could) brought girlfriend Joe King! Ahh, they grow up so fast.

7. Newlyweds Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello looked so CUTE.

8. As did Nicole Kidman and Keith Legend – though they seemed to have a slightly awks moment when he was trying to carry on walking and she was being papped.

9. The adorable Jacob Tremblay, star of Room, was out again – this time, accompanied by father Jason.

10.Queen Latifah’s sassy AF acceptance speech for Bessie.

11. Idris Elba’s NBD double SAG win! Congrats, fella.

12.K-Stew eat your heart out - Carol Burnett wore SLIPPERS on the red carpet!

13.Impressive sisters Kate and Rooney Mara (we always forget, too) both looking fly in Valentino.

14.Tina Fey’s earrings were a crazy $100k! Wowzers.

And see the best pics from the night…