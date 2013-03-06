SEE all the action of last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams and more!
SAG Awards 2012
More SAG Awards
-
1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - SAG Awards 2012
Awards season's golden couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven't missed one ceremony yet and despite neither scooping a gong this time at the SAGs 2012, looked as loved-up as ever.
-
2. Michelle Williams - SAG Awards 2012
My Week With Marilyn star Michelle Williams sizzled down the SAGs 2012 red carpet in a wow-worthy Valentino gown with matching Roger Vivier sandals. Michelle missed out on Best Actress which went to The Help star Viola Davis.
-
3. Emma Stone - SAG Awards 2012
With her movie The Help emerging as the big winner of the night at the SAGs, Emma Stone went suitably eye-catching in a dramatic exploding black lace bustier Pre-Fall 2012 Alexander McQueen prom-style gown.
-
4. Angelina Jolie - SAG Awards 2012
Returning to her failsafe midnight palette after that dazzling white Versace Golden Globes gown, Angelina Jolie went for a shimmering Jenny Packham halter ruched neck floor-sweeper teamed with Gucci heels and a Louis Vuitton clutch. We love her killer House of Lavande earrings.
-
5. George Clooney and Stacey Keibler - SAG Awards 2012
Missing out on the Best Actor award to The Artist's Jean Dujardin didn't dampen The Descendants star George Clooney's spirits as he and girlfriend Stacey Keibler joked around on the SAGs red carpet.
-
6. Natalie Portman - SAG Awards 2012
Best Actress 2011 Natalie Portman passed on the baton at the SAGs 2012 looking stunning in an uber elegant strapless Giambattisa Valli wine-hued gown.
-
7. Rose Byrne - SAG Awards 2012
She may not have won an award at the SAGs 2012 but the best dressed gong has to go to Damages star Rose Byrne for her red carpet rule-flouting, stunning Elie Saab sparkling jumpsuit.
-
8. Amber Heard - SAG Awards 2012
Rum Diary star Amber Heard hit the SAGs 2012 red carpet in a wow-worthy Zac Posen cut-out detail black gown. We love her uber high up-do!
-
9. Zoe Saldana - SAG Awards 2012
And another award for best dressed goes to… Zoe Saldana for her stunning white bead embellished Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown! Shimmering down the SAGs red carpet, Zoe added a matching Givenchy clutch plus Tiffany & Co. jewels for an angelic antidote to the long black gowns.
-
10. Berenice Bejo - SAG Awards 2012
Working an icy white embellished Ralph Lauren Collection gown, The Artist star Berenice Bejo was thrilled to see her co-star Jean Dujardin take home Best Actor on the night.
-
11. Viola Davis - SAG Awards 2012
Best Actress at the SAGs 2012, The Help star Viola Davis celebrated her win in a goddess-cut Marchesa gown.
-
12. Tina Fey - SAG Awards 2012
Comedian Tina Fey hit the SAGs 2012 red carpet in a understated, elegant strapless vintage Versace gown with Sergio Rossi peep-toes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
-
13. Tilda Swinton - SAG Awards 2012
Despite not scooping Best Actress for We Need To Talk About Kevin, Tilda Swinton looked positively goddess-like in her custom-made white Lanvin gown with metallic platform sandals.
-
14. Shailene Woodley - SAG Awards 2012
The Descendants star Shailene Woodley nailed this season's print trend in a shimmering L'Wren Scott floral dress with Salvatore Ferragamo heels as she presented an award with co-star George Clooney.
-
15. Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis - SAG Awards 2012
There wasn't a dry eye in the house when The Help stars Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer scooped the awards for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress - both gave super emotional speeches. We're welling up!
-
16. Octavia Spencer - SAG Awards 2012
The Help star Octavia Spencer wowed in an iridescent Tadashi Shoji chiffon gown with waist ruching.
-
17. Meryl Streep - SAG Awards 2012
The Iron Lady star Meryl Streep might not have won Best Actress at the SAGs but she wins out in the style stakes in this gorgeous Vivienne Westwood couture gown with sparkling Fred Leighton jewels.
-
18. Kristen Wiig - SAG Awards 2012
Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig showed off her super svelte figure in a sizzling Balenciaga halter gown with a statement Fred Leighton cuff necklace.
-
19. Jessica Chastain - SAG Awards 2012
Nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the SAGs, award-season darling Jessica Chastain positively popped in an azure silk crepe custom-made Calvin Klein Collection gown with matching sapphire Harry Winston jewels.
-
20. Emily Blunt - SAG Awards 2012
Brit actress Emily Blunt got in on the brights trend, opting for a vivid emerald Oscar de la Renta gown with sizzling thigh-high split.
-
21. Lea Michele - SAG Awards 2012
Glee star Lea Michele went all out to cement her glamazon style status in this wow-worthy structured bodice Versace gown, with eye-popping split, revealing her uber toned pins and Casadei heels.
-
22. Dianna Agron - SAG Awards 2012
Striking a pose on the SAGs red carpet, Glee star Dianna Agron opted for a popping pink Carolina Herrera gown with a cute halo plaited up-do.
-
23. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski - SAG Awards 2012
Emily Blunt shared a joke with her actor hubby John Krasinski on the red carpet at the SAGs 2012.
-
24. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - SAG Awards 2012
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie looked picture perfect at the SAGs 2012.
-
25. Armie Hammer - SAG Awards 2012
J. Edgar star Armie Hammer went all out for sartorial sophistication in a tux and bow-tie.
-
26. Kelly Osbourne - SAG Awards 2012
A red carpet fixture throughout the 2012 awards season, Kelly Osbourne showed off a svelte figure in a belted Badgley Mischka gown.
-
27. Naya Rivera - SAG Awards 2012
Glee star Naya Rivera worked silver screen glamour in a bead-embellished plunge-neck gown and added extra glitz with Neil Lane jewels.
-
28. Jayma Mays - SAG Awards 2012
Turning round to treat the cameras to a glimpse at the lace-paneled back of her sparkling Reem Acra dress, Glee star Jayma Mays pulled her hair into a tousled ponytail to complete the red carpet look.
-
29. Maya Rudolph - SAG Awards 2012
Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph worked monochrome magic in Naeem Khan. A chic side-swept chignon and Kimberly McDonald earrings added extra glamour.
-
30. Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon - SAG Awards 2012
With her husband Kevin Bacon by her side, Kyra Sedgwick worked a red hot Pucci gown on the red carpet.
-
31. Glenn Close - SAG Awards 2012
Proving she’s every bit the red carpet stunner, Best Actress nominee Glenn Close went for a fashion-forward look in a Zac Posen gown.
-
32. Cory Monteith - SAG Awards 2012
Glee hottie Cory Monteith earned himself even more fans on the SAG Awards red carpet when he turned up in a tux and bow tie.
-
33. Diane Lane and Josh Brolin - SAG Awards 2012
Cute couple Diane Lane and Josh Brolin were all smiles on the red carpet. Diane teamed her David Meister gown with minimal jewels and a chic up-do for the ultimate red carpet look.
-
34. Sofia Vergara - SAG Awards 2012
Modeling Marchesa like a pro, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was pipped to Best Actress in a Comedy Series by Hot in Cleveland star Betty White.
-
35. Judy Greer - SAG Awards 2012
Presenting an award at this year’s SAG Awards, 13 Going On 30 star Judy Greer worked a white lace look in a Collette Dinnigan number.
-
36. Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal - SAG Awards 2012
Best Actress in a Drama Series nominee Julianna Margulies made a stunning entrace in a custom-made Calvin Klein Collection embroidered bandeau gown. Soft curls and Marcy Miller jewellery completed the show-stopping look.
-
37. Heather Morris - SAG Awards 2012
There were Glee stars galore on the SAG red carpet and Heather Morris made her mark in a Masai Payan dip hem dress teamed with Guiseppe Zanotti silver pumps.
-
38. Jane Krakowski - SAG Awards 2012
Picking a lace-paneled dress by red carpet favourite, Antonio Berardi, 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski worked the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a VBH clutch.
-
39. Gretchen Mol - SAG Awards 2012
With Boardwalk Empire winning Best Cast in a Drama Series, blonde beauty Gretchen Mol had everything to smile about, wearing a L’Wren Scott dress.
-
40. Jane Lynch - SAG Awards 2012
Glee star Jane Lynch looked a million dollars in a custom-made royal blue gown by David Meister Signature.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - SAG Awards 2012
Awards season's golden couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven't missed one ceremony yet and despite neither scooping a gong this time at the SAGs 2012, looked as loved-up as ever.
Must Reads
11 Dec 2015
SAG Awards 2015: Who Won On The Red Carpet
6 Mar 2013
SAG Awards
6 Mar 2013