The SAG extravaganza saw yet another double award nominations for Hollywood golden couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. With Brad up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role for his portrayal of Benjamin Button and Angelina up for her performance in the harrowing Changeling hopes must've been high that at least one of them would go home with a gong. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be, with Brad losing out to Sean Penn in his category and Meryl Streep pipping Ange to the post in the Outstanding Actress category.