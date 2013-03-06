11 Dec 2015
SAG Awards
-
1. Pitt Jolie SAG 25/01/09The SAG extravaganza saw yet another double award nominations for Hollywood golden couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. With Brad up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role for his portrayal of Benjamin Button and Angelina up for her performance in the harrowing Changeling hopes must've been high that at least one of them would go home with a gong. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be, with Brad losing out to Sean Penn in his category and Meryl Streep pipping Ange to the post in the Outstanding Actress category.
-
2. Laurie SAG 25/01/09Hugh Laurie has made Fox TV show House a must-see for entertainment since it first aired. So it was perhaps no surprise that this is the second year running that the British actor has scooped the award for Best Actor in a TV Drama for portrayal of the dark humoured, and rather difficult doctor, House.
-
3. Patel SAG 25/01/09Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel was in for yet another win last night as Danny Boyle's film was awarded the honour of Best Cast. A dapper looking Dev went on stage with his costars Anil Kapoor and Freida Pinto. Bollywood veteran Kapoor made the acceptance speech saying "It was overwhelming enough to be nominated. But to win this is unbelievable. Our gratitude to the great genius of Slumdog director Danny Boyle."
-
4. Blunt SAG 25/01/09Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt was all aglimmer on the red carpet in this liquid silver gown. With her hair scraped back and minimal diamonds, Emily let her Pamella Roland dress take centre stage.
-
5. Winslet SAG 25/01/09It's the second time in a fortnight that Kate Winslet has opted to wear one of Narciso Rodriguez's utterly unforgiving skin-tight gowns. But, with curves like that to show off, why not? The actress wowed everyone on the red carpet in this fantastic dress, confirming her as a winner not just for her acting skills but most definitely in the style stakes.
-
6. Hathaway SAG 25/01/09Rachel Getting Married star Anne Hathaway flitted around the red carpet joking and chatting with her peers before the SAG awards finally got underway. Despite being nominated for the top gong – Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role — if she was nervous it didn't show one bit. The actress continued her reputation for faultless red carpet dressing in this heavily embellished Grecian style gown by Parisian label, Azarro.
-
7. Holmes SAG 25/01/09Katie Holmes opted out of walking down the red carpet but did make an appearance inside the ceremony. The actress who has just finished a run on Broadway acting in Arthur Miller's All My Sons was a late addition to the list of stars presenting on the night. Other A-Listers given the task of presenting awards were Emily Blunt, Christina Applegate, Claire Danes and Evan Rachel Wood. Holmes was understated and elegant as ever in this a-symmetric knee-length number.
-
8. Adams SAG 25/01/09Amy Adams was ultra-chic in a merlot-coloured frock with a stunning ruffle running down the front. The actress, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Doubt, lost out to Kate Winslet in the category.
-
9. Pitt SAG 25/01/09Brad Pitt was good humoured about losing out to Milk star Sean Penn at the SAG awards. The actor has been nominated for a clutch of awards for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button but so far has remained empty-handed at the big name ceremonies. However this could all change as the Oscars and BAFTAs are still to come. Watch this space!
-
10. Winslet Rourke SAG 25/01/09Social butterfly Kate Winslet caught up with Best Actor nominee Mickey Rourke on the red carpet and enveloped him in a hug and a kiss when she saw him. Rourke, who won for his role in The Wrestler at the Golden Globe Awards, lost out to Sean Penn in Milk but will have the chance to win back the title at the Oscars in February.
-
11. Cross SAG 25/01/09Three of the Desperate Housewives actresses graced the red carpet last night, with red haired beauty Marcia Cross wowing in this midnight hued strapless number. The cast were up for a group award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a comedy series but Tina Fey's 30 Rock beat them with their second win of the night.
-
12. Danes Dancy SAG 25/01/09Claire Danes made a return to the red carpet in a ravishing red dress by Nina Ricci. She was accompanied by British beau and fellow actor Hugh Dancy to the SAG Awards, where they mingled with the likes of Penelope Cruz and Marisa Tomei.
-
13. Wright Penn Penn SAG 25/01/09It was nice to see Sean Penn and his wife Robin Wright Penn back together on the red carpet again. Sean, who opted for a black suit and skinny tie for the event, picked up the Best Actor award for his role in Milk, in which he plays Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in the US.
-
14. Hatcher SAG 25/01/09Teri Hatcher (and her Desperate Housewives co-stars) may have been nominated for Best Ensemble cast in the comedy category, but her white ruffled Monique Lhuillier was nothing short of dramatic. We love the structured cascading ruffles and the super-skinny black belt.
-
15. Longoria Parker SAG 25/01/09
Eva Longoria Parker provided enough bling for the whole ceremony with her jewel-encrusted peach gown and twinkling diamond jewellery. The Desperate Housewives was flanked by husband Tony Parker, who had a night off from playing basketball.
-
16. Whitaker SAG 25/01/09
Always elegant on the red carpet, Keisha Whitaker sported a one-shoulder green satin gown and diamond drop earrings. Husband Forest, who presented at the ceremony, was grinning proudly all evening.
-
17. Applegate SAG 25/01/09Christina Applegate arrived at the SAG awards in a vivid green off-the-shoulder Emmanuel Ungaro gown and some serious sparkles. The Samantha Who actress was up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series but lost out to Tina Fey. Still, hats off to Christina for not playing it safe and opting to wear a stand-out colour.
-
18. Rourke SAG 25/01/09Micky Rourke's performance in The Wrestler has been attracting a fair bit of industry buzz, so it was no surprise that he was up for the Best Actor award. Arriving at the SAG awards in over-the-top LA style, Micky wore an attention-grabbing shiny suit, fringed scarf and shades.
-
19. Longoria Parker Ferrera SAG 25/01/09
Small screen actresses Eva Longoria and America Ferrera were dolled up to the nines at the SAG awards. Desperate Housewives star Eva was glowing in this peach confection that only she could even contemplate pulling off, while America was elegant in a taupe Vera Wang number. America was nominated for Best Actress in a comedy series for her performance in Ugly Betty but lost out to Tina Fey.
-
20. Baldwin SAG 25/01/09Alec Baldwin was up for two nominations and went home with one of the prized SAG awards for Actor in a comedy series for 30 Rock. The SAG awards are voted for by members of the Screen Actors Guild and this year they entered their fifteenth year.
-
21. Streep SAG 25/01/09Meryl Streep was a deserving winner in the cateogory of Best Actress for her role in catholic drama Doubt. Streep starred alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman and relative Hollywood newcomer Amy Adams in the film which centres on the scandal surrounding a priest after he is accused of abusing a student. Meryl shunned traditional awards-wear of floor-length gown instead donning black trousers and a fabulous balloon sleeved blouse.
-
22. Tomei SAG 25/01/09Marisa Tomei wowed in floor-skimming Ellie Saab. The buttercup yellow was an original choice that paid off as no other actress chose this colour. Love the out-sized ruffle detail on the shoulder.
-
23. Jolie Pitt SAG 25/01/09Giving a double wave to the crowd were Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The devastatingly gorgeous pair looked fabulous with Angelina venturing further away from her 'any colour as long as it's black' philosophy in this Max Azria gown.
-
24. Cruz SAG 25/01/09Penelope Cruz has attracted praise for her role as the somewhat unhinged Maria Elena in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The actress played it safe in this flowing black halter-neck Alaia gown.
-
25. Hatcher SAG 25/01/09Teri Hatcher isn't one who generally scores high-style points but she surprised fashion critics everywhere in this attention-grabbing number. Ticking the trend boxes for one-shouldered gown and origami detail, Teri wowed in white Monique Lhuillier.
-
26. Slumdog Millionaire cast SAG 25/01/09
This lot had better start investing in display cabinets as their respective mantle pieces must be groaning under the weight of all their awards wins… Slumdog Millionaire has been cleaning up at just about every awards ceremony so far this season and the SAG Awards were no exception, as the ensemble scooped the 'Best Cast' award.
-
27. Fey SAG 25/01/09Tina Fey should have been pretty pleased with herself last night as her TV comedy show, 30 Rock scooped a total of three SAG Awards including the top recognition for Fey in the Actress in a comedy series category.
Pitt Jolie SAG 25/01/09
11 Dec 2015
