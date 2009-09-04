Rumer Willis was a the premiere of her brand new flick, horror story Sorority Row in LA last night and utterly blew us away with her red carpet style. Having experimented with a kaleidoscope of hair colours and different fashion styles of late, the young starlet, up till now most famous for being Demi Moore's daugher, has truly come into her own. Dressed in an opulent lace jacket by Stella McCartney that we last saw on the designer herself, Rumer held her own even standing next to her uber-glamorous mum.