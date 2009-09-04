5 Mar 2018
Rumer Willis at Sorority Row Premiere
-
1. Party Sorority Row 040909 Rumer and Demi
Rumer Willis was a the premiere of her brand new flick, horror story Sorority Row in LA last night and utterly blew us away with her red carpet style. Having experimented with a kaleidoscope of hair colours and different fashion styles of late, the young starlet, up till now most famous for being Demi Moore's daugher, has truly come into her own. Dressed in an opulent lace jacket by Stella McCartney that we last saw on the designer herself, Rumer held her own even standing next to her uber-glamorous mum.
-
2. Party Sorority Row 040909 Margo Harshman
Rumer's costar Margo Harshman went for grown-up glam on the red carpet in her sweeping goddess dress complete with floor-sweeping train, glittering gold waist and elegant updo.
-
3. Party Sorority Row 040909 Demi Moore
Dressed in a black silk dress with origami details Demi was understated enough not to steal the limelight on her daughter's big night but remained her perfectly turned out self. Love the double waist belt!
-
4. Party Sorority Row 040909 Jamie Chung
Pretty actress Jamie Chung first popped onto our screens in MTV's The Real World and has only recently made the transition to the big screen. We love her LBD with wet-look ruffles!
-
5. Party Sorority Row 040909 Audrina Partridge
The Hills star Audrina Partridge has gone from brunette to honey-coloured blonde... Loving the new hairstyle!
-
6. Party Sorority Row 040909 Briana Evigan
Briana Evigan gave the cameras a sultry stare as she showed off her backless gown.
-
7. Party Sorority Row 040909 Caroline D'Amore
Caroline D'Amore showed off her figure in this to-die-for Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress with lace skirt.
-
8. Party Sorority Row 040909 Rumer Willis and Micah Alberti
Rumer Willis and boyfriend Micah Alberti made one handsome pair as they made their way into the cinema.
-
9. Party Sorority Row 040909 Briana Evigan and Max Nash
Briana Evigan one of Sorority Row's stars attended with her musician boyfriend, Max Nash. The pair looked terribly slick in their coordinating black outfits.
-
10. Party Sorority Row 040909 Teri Andrzejewski
Sorority Row is newcomer Teri Andrzejewski's first film credit and we think she worked the red carpet like a seasoned pro in her emerald green dress.
Party Sorority Row 040909 Rumer and Demi
Rumer Willis was a the premiere of her brand new flick, horror story Sorority Row in LA last night and utterly blew us away with her red carpet style. Having experimented with a kaleidoscope of hair colours and different fashion styles of late, the young starlet, up till now most famous for being Demi Moore's daugher, has truly come into her own. Dressed in an opulent lace jacket by Stella McCartney that we last saw on the designer herself, Rumer held her own even standing next to her uber-glamorous mum.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018