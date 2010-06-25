5 Mar 2018
Royal Ascot 2010
-
1. ascot chelsy full
Chelsy Davy looked youthful and stylish in a red long-sleeved dress as she enjoyed a spot of Champagne at Royal Ascot 2010.
-
2. ascot princess bea and eug
Sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both opted for neutral shades and white blazers.
-
3. ascot chelsy hat
Chelsy Davy's understated black fascinator was elegant and stood out against her buttery-blonde locks.
-
4. ascot cilla
Surprise, surprise! Even Cilla Black enjoyed Royal Ascot 2010, and looked smart in a sky-blue skirt suit and matching feathered hat.
-
5. ascot princess beatrice
Princess Beatrice teamed her styish nude hat with an equally fab romantic tiered dress and summer-worthy white blazer.
-
6. Ascot hat
Simon Cowell and Jackie St Claire let their hair down as Simon tried on her rather large poppy hat for size at Ladies Day. Well, he didn't want to feel left out!
-
7. Ascot hat
Simon sat back and soaked up Ladies Day at Royal Ascot 2010 with close pal Sinitta.
-
8. ascot louise and jamie
Louise and Jamie Redknapp both enjoyed a Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Love Louise's cute little hat.
-
9. ascot princess beatrice
Princess Beatrice looked fab in her navy lace fascinator and matching cropped jacket at Royal Ascot 2010 Ladies Day.
-
10. ascot princess eugenie
Princess Eugenie worked a sophisticated fuchsia fascinator at Royal Ascot 2010 Ladies Day.
-
11. ascot declan and georgie
Declan Donnelly arrived at Ladies Day with his girlfriend Georgie Thompson, who was elegant in a pearl-embellished black hat.
-
12. ascot Joan collins
80s flashbak! Joan Collins gave a nod to her Dynasty days in a puff-sleeved blue jacket and large white hat at Ladies Day.
-
13. ascot holly valance
Holly Valance was cute in an animal-print dress and an understated fascinator at Royal Ascot 2010 Ladies Day.
-
14. ascot louise redknapp
Louise Redknapp was chic in a lacy black peplum dres and rose-adorned hat.
-
15. ascot the queen
For Royal Ascot 2010's Ladies Day, the Queen was super-smart in a lilac suit and matching floral hat.
-
16. ascot princess anne
Princess Anne was super-sophisticated in her cream ensemble at Ladies Day.
-
17. ascot bruce forsythe
Bruce Forsythe arrived for Ladies Day in a tux and tails with his wife, who was pretty in an orange feathered hat.
-
18. Ascot hat
A racegoer donned a 'very heavy' lego hat for Ladies Day at Royal Ascot 2010.
-
19. Ascot hat
TV presenter Suzi Perry opted for a rather dramatic white creation for Ladies Day.
-
20. Ascot hat
This racegoer mixed feathers with flowers at Royal Ascot 2010 Ladies Day.
-
21. Ascot hat
Designer Isabell Kristensen showed off another fantastic creation on Ladies Day, which featured pink flowers in the centre.
-
22. Ascot hat
Ladies Day saw a host of feathered hats, including this orange and maroon number.
-
23. Ascot hat
Dragons' Den star Peter Jones enjoyed Ladies Day with his wife, who played it safe in a sophisticated feathered black fascinator.
-
24. Ascot hat
Box of chocolates anyone? We can't help but think this heart-shaped hat might have been a tad heavy! But Ladies Day at Ascot is all about fun hats, after all.
-
25. Ascot hat
Very orbital! Ladies Day saw a host of whacky creations, and this fuchsia number is one of the more interesting.
-
26. Ascot hat
Slice of cheese, anyone? Ladies Day featured a lot of tongue in cheek fashion, and we can't help but laugh at the addition of a little mouse, too!
-
27. Ascot hat
One lady even sported a model of a jockey and a horse on her multic-oloured hat at Ladies Day.
-
28. Ascot hat
Wow. Giant black feathers and a large red corsage made for a head-turning look at Ladies Day.
-
29. Ascot hat
There were some outlandish hats on Ladies Day, including this giant cupcake!
-
30. Ascot hat
We think this sculptural red floral hat that we spotted at Ladies Day is super-stylish.
-
31. Ascot hat
Oversized corsages were a theme throughout Ladies Day.
-
32. Ascot hat
Bright, bold and feathered was on the style menu for this racegoer at Royal Ascot 2010 Ladies Day.
-
33. ASCOT 170610 Louis Walsh and Jackie St Claire
Louis Walsh frolicked with Jackie St Claire in a box at Royal Ascot 2010. The X Factor judge looked smart in a black suit with a white waistcoat and tie.
-
34. ASCOT 170610 Sophie
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, donned a cream fascinator with feathered embellishments.
-
35. ASCOT 170610 Isabell Kristensen
Designer Isabell Kristensen showed off another flamboyant number - this time a giant, feathered statement piece, teamed with a nude, belted dress.
-
36. ASCOT 170610 Lisa Scott-Lee 2
Lisa Scott-Lee, former singer for Steps, worked a one-shoulder scarlet dress with a statement white tulle fascinator.
-
37. ASCOT 170610 Princess Anne
Princess Anne kept her look understated and worked a pretty corsage in her hair.
-
38. ASCOT 170610 Jackie
Jackie St Clair brightened up her grey dress with an eye-catching hat made with magenta petals.
-
39. ASCOT 170610 The Queen
The Queen provided a real burst of colour in her fuchsia hat with lilac trim, which matched her smart skirt suit.
-
40. ASCOT 170610 Faye
Former Steps star Faye Tozer worked some millinary magic in a chic black hat with a fuchsia trim.
-
41. ASCOT 170610 Suzi Perry
Suzi Perry sported a baby-blue fascinator with a navy veil and corsage.
-
42. ASCOT Simon
Sooo laidback! Simon Cowell chatted away on his mobile as he enjoyed the races.
-
43. ASCOT 170610 Lisa Scott-Lee
Steps singer Lisa Scott-Lee teamed her red dress with a white floral fascinator.
-
44. ASCOT Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden was picture-perfect in her duck egg-blue belted dress and heart-shaped fascinator as she posed for pics at Royal Ascot 2010.
-
45. ASCOT Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell
Britain's Got Talent stars Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell enjoyed a natter in their gladrags at Royal Ascot 2010.
-
46. ASCOT Holly Valance
Former Neighbours star Holly Valance looked chic in a black shirtdress, patent killer heels and a cool stripy wide-brimmed hat.
-
47. ASCOT Danielle Lineker
Danielle Lineker looked like a real lady in her Victoria Beckham spring 2010 pencil dress, which she teamed with soft grey accessories.
-
48. ASCOT Bear Grylls
TV's most famous mad-for-it explorer donned a quirky hot-pink hat as he enjoyed the races with wife Shara Cannings Knight.
-
49. ASCOT Michael Owen
Footballer Michael Owen was so-sleek in an all-black top hat and tails ensemble at Royal Ascot 2010.
-
50. ASCOT Nick Knowles
TV presenter Nick Knowles was super-smart in a tux, tails and top hat as he attended the races with Jessica Moore.
-
51. ASCOT Holly Valance
Aussie star Holly Valance opted for a wide-brimmed stripy hat as she enjoyed the races with her beau, Nick Candy.
-
52. ASCOT KAte Silverton
BBC news presenter Kate Silverton was chic at Royal Ascot in a crisp-white coat and matching monochrome fascinator.
-
53. ASCOT The Queen
The Queen was ultra-elegant in a turquoise hat with a corsage and a white trim, while Prince Philip opted for a mushroom-coloured top hat.
-
54. Ascot holly v and danielle linekar
Danielle Lineker and Holly Valance enjoyed a girlie gossip while the horses were doing their thing! We know, it's all about the fashion, ladies!
-
55. asot amanda and danielle
It looks like Danielle Lineker and Amanda Holden got a fit of the giggles as they took in the races together.
-
56. Ascot danielle hat
Danielle teamed her Victoria Beckham spring 2010 dress with a gorgeous wide-brimmed hat in beautiful soft grey.
-
57. ascot amanda winning
Looks like Amanda Holden's luck was in as she got a winner in the last race at Royal Ascot 2010!
-
58. Ascot amanda close up
Amanda Holden teamed her sea-hued dress with an unusual fascinator featuring cute velvet hearts.
-
59. Ascot jackie
Simon Cowell's best pal Jackie St Claire stood out in a striking red dress and matching feathered hat.
-
60. ASCOT Perry
TV star Suzi Perry opted for dove-grey floral hat. Pretty.
-
61. ASCOT Lin Chiling
Lin Chiling looked super-sophisticated in a nude ensemble with a matching hat.
-
62. ASCOT Jeanie Dee
Jeanie Dee teamed an on-trend printed frock with a striking orange fascinator with an oversized corsage.
-
63. ascot eddie j
Formula 1 businessman Eddie Jordan worked animal-print shoes, while his wife Marie opted for a rose-adorned fascinator.
-
64. ascot daniella james fancy hat
Daniella James-Fancy rocked a beauty-themed hot-pink hat, complete with lipsticks and pouts!
-
65. ascot daniella james fancy
Daniella James-Fancy teamed her lipstick-adorned hat with an equally bright stripy maxidress.
