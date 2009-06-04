5 Mar 2018
Royal Academy of Arts Summer Party
1. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Agyness Deyn, Henry Holland
The stars were out in force at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview party. Now in its 241st year, the exhibition played host to a selection of fun-loving party girls and head-turning frocks.
Best buddies Henry Holland and Agyness Deyn got a chance to have a much-needed catch up at the event. With Aggy's recent move across the pond the pair looked pleased as punch to see each other. With their matching sky-high hairdos and Aggy's amazing blue-grey arm candy they were flying the flag for British fashion.
2. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The gorgeous Rosie Huntington-Whiteley elongated her enviable figure in this neutral hued Missoni frock. The Victoria's Secret model showed that even when you've got a wardrobe full of designer gear you can't beat a good high street bargain, teaming her super luxe dress with a cropped black topper from Topshop.
3. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, yasmin le bon
Yasmin Le Bon looked effortlessly chic as per usual in an organza dress with oh-so-now scalloped edge detailing. The model and mum of three made it a family affair, bringing along daughters Saffron and Amber to the event. Amber has recently been propelled into the spotlight by becoming the face of the River Island Graduate Fashion Week range.
4. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Trinny Woodall, Tracey Emin
Trinny Woodall showed off her super svelte figure in this pretty floor length number. The fashionista posed with her pal Tracey Emin as they indulged in some of the yummy looking summer cocktails on offer. Trinny was bang on trend pairing her floaty frock with a pair of killer snakeskin heels, but then we wouldn't expect anything less from the What Not To Wear style guru.
5. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Stella McCartney
Recently named as one of the Time 100 most influential people in the world, Brit designer Stella McCartney nailed her trademark cool-girl chic yet again, pairing this cute floral frock with an on-trend obi belt.
6. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Poppy Delevigne
Anya Hindmarch model and aspiring actress Poppy Delevigne opted for floor-length glamour in this stunning Chanel gown. We're not sure how much more Chanel envy we can handle this week with Alexa Chung and Diane Kruger already making us uber jealous with their choice of super sweet Chanel footwear.
7. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, erin o'connor
Erin O'Connor looked striking as ever with her glossy black crop and porcelain skin. The supermodel added a touch of classic glamour to the event in a flowing Temperley dress with to-die-for gold embellishment detailing.
8. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Emilia Fox
Brit actress Emelia Fox looked super chic in a sparkly Moschino LBD. The starlet shone as she arrived with a super cute red clutch in one hand and very hunky new man holding on to the other.
9. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Agyness deyn
Britain's fave top model Agyness Deyn stole the show as she strutted her stuff in a thigh-skimming gunmetal grey Giles number. Teaming it with a pair of seriously strappy heels and a slick of dark lippy she injected some of her trademark quirky style to the ensemble.
10. Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition, 040609, Tamsin Egerton
St Trinian's star Tamsin Egerton kept her outfit short and sweet, teaming the heavenly floaty frock with black courts and her trademark blonde bombshell locks. Looking totally angelic it's no wonder she's been voted as one of the top twenty most beautiful women in the world two years running.
