The stars were out in force at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview party. Now in its 241st year, the exhibition played host to a selection of fun-loving party girls and head-turning frocks.

Best buddies Henry Holland and Agyness Deyn got a chance to have a much-needed catch up at the event. With Aggy's recent move across the pond the pair looked pleased as punch to see each other. With their matching sky-high hairdos and Aggy's amazing blue-grey arm candy they were flying the flag for British fashion.