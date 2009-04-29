5 Mar 2018
Roberto Cavalli Boutique Opening Party, Paris
1. Jovovich Cavalli Party 07/03/09Roberto Cavalli invited some of his A-list admirers to join him in celebrating the opening of his new boutique in Paris. Professional front row percher Milla Jovovich has been doing the rounds this season, taking in shows from New York, London, Milan and Paris, and happily joined her designer pal to check out his stylish new store.
2. Kruger Cavalli Party 07/03/09Diane Kruger was another fashionable friend of the designer in attendance. Having only made its debut on the catwalk a matter of days before in Milan, the actress was showing off this stunning bronze Roberto Cavalli chain-mail dress from the autumn/winter 09 collection. In a change from the way the piece was presented on the runway (with spray-on legging boots) Diane opted to accessorise it with a fur bolero, high shine box clutch and metallic ankle booties.
3. West Rose Cavalli Party 07/03/09Making one hell of an entrance to the lavish new boutique were Kanye West and Amber Rose. The pair brought a bright splash of colour to the evening's proceedings, with Amber in an acid green biker jacket, and Kanye in a bold cartoon print t-shirt and denim jacket. Naturally, both finished off their ensembles with his 'n' hers rock star shades.
4. Jagger zoe Cavalli Party 07/03/09A stylish store opening such as this surely calls for your finest LBD, and Rachel Zoe and Jade Jagger were both dressed to the nines. Jade opted for a plunge-neck dress with a diamante encrusted belt, while Rachel went for floaty two-tier chiffon. Add tousled locks, pink pouts and a smattering of jewellery and voila. Party perfect.
5. Jovovich Cavalli Party 07/03/09Milla Jovovich Milla Jovovich was making us yearn for sunny days in this pretty textured dress from Roberto Cavalli's Spring 09 collection, which she teamed with a pair of killer heels. We love the cute mini bustle!
6. Geldof P Roberto Cavalli Party 07/03/09Peaches Geldof is another who has been spotted out and about taking in a number of shows this season, and donned her gladrags to check out the new Parisian boutique. The aspiring designer glittered in an asymmetric dress and hippie-luxe headband.
7. Kruger 2 Cavalli Party 07/03/09How much do we heart Diane Kruger? Our style crush was immaculate as ever, with her perfectly made-up face, neatly coiffed locks and nude nails. We’ve got a serious case of the green-eyed monster. Sigh.
