Diane Kruger was another fashionable friend of the designer in attendance. Having only made its debut on the catwalk a matter of days before in Milan, the actress was showing off this stunning bronze Roberto Cavalli chain-mail dress from the autumn/winter 09 collection. In a change from the way the piece was presented on the runway (with spray-on legging boots) Diane opted to accessorise it with a fur bolero, high shine box clutch and metallic ankle booties.