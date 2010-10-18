5 Mar 2018
Roberto Cavalli 40th Anniversary Party
1. CAVALLI 300910
Fresh from her latest tour, Leona Lewis brought out the glam guns at the Roberto Cavalli 40th Anniversary party in this volumous coral ball gown from the brand.
2. CAVALLI 300910
Heidi Klum wowed in this daring plunging neckline gown, finished with the single adornment of a longline pendant.
3. CAVALLI 300910
Former InStyle cover girl Rachel Bilson was breathtaking in this asymmetric gown in a quintessentially Cavalli leopard print, She finished the look with an over-the-shoulder up-do and popping red clutch.
4. Cavalli 300910
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli had one of the most show-stopping looks of the night in this brocade backless Cavalli dress. Formerly worn by Victoria Beckham, it still looked equally stunning four years on.
5. CAVALLI 300910
Supermodel pal Heidi Klum was on hand to give Roberto Cavalli a congratulatory kiss at his 40th Anniversary Party at Les Beaux-Arts de Paris. We're sure how stunning she looked in his oyster-coloured gown was praise enough for the designer.
6. CAVALLI 300910
Naomi Campbell has been a dedicated party-goer this fashion week season, and she was armed with another fabulous frock for the Cavalli 40th anniversary bash with plunging neckline and a frilled asymmetric skirt.
7. CAVALLI 300910
Kylie turned out to perform a few hits working a draped one-shoulder gown by Cavalli with jewelled waist inserts.
8. CAVALLI 300910
Country singer Taylor Swift worked the LBD with some strappy metallic shoe boots. Adding a vintage twist, she finished it with her signature waves and sultry red lips.
9. CAVALLI 300910
This fabulous feathered creation was the choice of catwalk darling Natalia Vodianova at the Roberto Cavalli 40th Anniversary party.
10. CAVALLI 300910
It's fair to say that Roberto Cavalli was more than a little excited by his 40th anniversary party as he gave himself a few cheers while posing for a snap. As ever he looked super-slick in all black and his signature aviator shades.
11. CAVALLI 300910
Tyra Banks looked ultra svelte in her floaty Cavalli jumpsuit and blazer. The America's Next Top Model presenter finished the look with a snake-print clutch and fierce cage heels.
12. CAVALLI 300910
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova looked flawless in a rouched cut-away Cavalli gown in this season's catwalk hue du jour - scarlet.
13. CAVALLI 300910
Eva Herzigova went for classic glitz and glam in a backless full-length gown.
14. CAVALLI 300910
A beaming Kylie handed the mic to host Roberto Cavalli post-performance as he took to the stage to make a speech.
15. CAVALLI 300910
Teen model Cara Delivigne was one of the few attendees to work a mini, and with legs like that who could blame her! She was joined by her equally glamorous big sister Chloe.
16. CAVALLI 300910
Fashionista and DJ Leigh Lezark gave a modern twist on black tie dressing in chic separates finished with on-trend shoe boots and a Chanel bag.
17. CAVALLI 300910
Proving the boys can hold their own with the super-stylish girls of the night, Craig David worked the military trend wearing a navy pea coat over his shirt and tie.
18. CAVALLI 300910
Proving his rock n' roll credentials Roberto Cavalli's anniversary party drew a bevy of young musical talent including Parisian girl band The Plastincines, who united their look with cool cropped blazers.
19. CAVALLI 300910
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in a flapper-style metallic party dress and was joined by her very dapper fiance, Abhishek Bachchan.
20. CAVALLI 300910
Yasmin Le Bon worked boho chic at the Roberto Cavalli 40th Anniversary party in a floaty feather-print smock.
