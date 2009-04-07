5 Mar 2018
Revolutionary Road Premiere, London
1. Winslet Di Caprio Revolutionary Road premiere LDN 18/01/09
It was the reunion that everyone had been waiting for. Golden couple Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio back together again, over a decade after they won the nation’s hearts as the tragic lovers Jack and Rose in Titanic. The pair star as an unhappy and frustrated married couple seeking a more fulfilling life in Revolutionary Road, which has already won a scattering of awards, and is hotly tipped for success at the Oscars.
2. Winslet Revolutionary Road premiere LDN 18/01/09Fresh from her success at the Golden Globes, Kate was on fine form at the premiere, and gushing with praise about the film — which was directed by her husband Sam Mendes. The actress picked up the award for Best Actress for her role in Revolutionary Road at the Golden Globes, and is now very much a main contender to scoop an Oscar. We’ve got our fingers crossed for her!
3. Rutherford Revolitionary Road premiere LDN 18/01/09Camilla Rutherford was all smiles as she arrived at the Revolutionary Road premiere to support fellow Brit actress Kate Winslet. Camilla wore a chic navy Antoni and Alison shift dress and teamed her frock with a quilted Chanel bag. Tres chic!
4. Winslet DiCaprio Revolutionary Road premiere LDN 18/01/09
Kate Winslet wowed the crowds in this cleavage-enhancing Narciso Rodriguez LBD, which she teamed with towering Rogier Vivier peep-toes, Chopard jewellery and barely-there make-up. Leonardo DiCaprio was as equally well dressed as his beautiful co-star in a black Armani suit and tie.
5. Guinness Revolutionary Road premiere LDN 18/01/09Ever glamorous Jasmine Guinness looked rock-chic in a black Nanette Lepore skirt, a Barack Obama t-shirt and faux fur jacket. As if coordinating with the red carpet, model and fashion designer Jasmine donned a scarlet flower in her hair teamed with Lulu Guinness lips clutch bag and a slick of red lippy.
6. O'Leary Revolutionary Road premiere LDN 18/01/09
X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary was joined by girlfriend Dee Koppang on the red carpet for the Revolutionary Road premiere. Though TV Producer Dee may be more used to living life from behind the camera, her Acne dress and Alexander McQueen jacket are a faultless red carpet choice. And well, having hearthrob Dermot as arm candy ain't bad either!
7. Winslet Revolutionary Road premiere LDN 18/01/09Kate Winslet spent time chatting to fans and signing autographs. The reputedly down-to-earth star described her year working on Revolutionary Road and The Reader as 'extraordinary'. Talking about her acceptance speech she brushed off criticism that her words had been embarrassing saying "I just did not expect to win both of those awards and I've never won before so you can't imagine how overwhelming that moment is."
