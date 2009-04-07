5 Mar 2018
Revolutionary Road Premiere, LA
Possibly one of the most iconic couples in cinematic history have been reunited on screen as Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio star alongside each other in their new film, Revolutionary Road. It's now more than a decade since they captured our hearts as Jack and Rose in Titanic, and the pair barely seem to have aged a day...
2. Winslet Revolutionary Road LA 16/12/08Kate Winslet looked stunning in a black body-con Balmain Fall 2008 dress, with a bejewelled strap over one shoulder which she pared with elegant satin Louboutins and loose blonde curls. The Brit actress is on a high after the recent announcement that she has been nominated for two Golden Globes, one for Revolutionary Road and one for her performance in The Reader. Perhaps an Oscar nod is not far away? We've got our fingers crossed for you Kate!
Actress Zoe Kazan also hit the red carpet in style, looking glam in a simple black shift dress. The actress, who appears in Revolutionary Road, was accompanied by her boyfriend, Little Miss Sunshine star Paul Dano, who was pretty suave and sophisticated in his smart black suit and tie. Cute couple alert…
Dave Annable was just one of the many actors who turned up to see the latest film directed by Sam Mendes which has received a total of four Golden Globe nominations, and is creating quite an Oscar buzz. The Brothers and Sisters star who is rumoured to be dating Mary-Kate Olsen, demonstrated exactly how to work smart-casual on the red carpet in a grey cardigan, black leather jacket, shirt and tie ensemble. It seems that MK's perfect taste is not just in clothes but men too.
Kate Winslet was joined by her husband Sam Mendes on the red carpet, who directed his wife and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in Revolutionary Road. The pair were married in 2003 and now have two children, so were delighted to be able to work on this project together. All three have been nominated for Golden Globes for their work on the film, with Leo up for best actor, Kate up for best actress and Sam up for best director.
6. Crowe Revolutionary Road La 16/12/08Russell Crowe arrived at the premiere sporting longer locks than we're used to seeing from him, and a sharp black suit and t-shirt. Revolutionary Road is based on the critically acclaimed 1960's novel by Richard Yates, and centres around a struggling American couple who decide to move to Paris in order to seek a more fulfilled life.
