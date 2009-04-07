Kate Winslet was joined by her husband Sam Mendes on the red carpet, who directed his wife and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in Revolutionary Road. The pair were married in 2003 and now have two children, so were delighted to be able to work on this project together. All three have been nominated for Golden Globes for their work on the film, with Leo up for best actor, Kate up for best actress and Sam up for best director.