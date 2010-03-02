5 Mar 2018
Remember Me premiere
-
1. party 020310 Remeber Me Premiere
Robert Pattinson and his gorgeous costar Emilie de Ravin posed for pics at the Remember Me premiere in New York. R-Pattz plays the troubled Tyler in the film and finds love with Emilie de Ravin's Ally, who turns out to be the only person who understands the tragedy that has shaped his life.
-
2. Emilie De Ravin
The film's female lead Emilie de Ravin was gorgeous in her one-shouldered Gianfranco Ferre gown. She matched the nude gown to a pair of putty-hued platform heels.
-
3. parties 020310 Remember Me Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart's recent jaunt to London Fashion Week seems to have taken effect on her wardrobe as the Twilight star was working a pair of gold brocade trousers from Burberry's A/W 2010 collection. Worn with a pair of Bally heels and topped off with a black leather biker jacket from 1020 by Nicole, this look was all Kristen's own version of red carpet dressing.
-
4. parties 020310 Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson was in a jovial mood at the film premiere chatting with fans and joking around with costars Emilie de Ravin and Ruby Jerins. Remember Me is Robert's biggest role since Twilight and you can catch his performance at cinemas from 12th March.
-
5. Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan was looking dapper in his navy suit and matching shirt while wife Keely Shayne Smith donned a maxidress in matching midnight-blue.
-
6. Emilie de Ravin, Ruby Jerins and Robert Pattinson
Emilie de Ravin and Robert Pattinson teamed up with their somewhat smaller costar, Ruby Jerins, for this pic.
-
7. Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith and Robert Pattinson
Pierce Brosnan was joined by his wife Keely Shayne Smith at the premiere. Talking about Robert Pattinson to MTV, Brosnan commented: 'This is his night. I think this particular piece of drama for him is very significant as a young actor who's come on the stage in a blinding glare of light and fame.' And for anyone who doubted that Pattinson's career was just about Twilight Brosnan said: 'He's an executive producer on this film, so he's committed himself to finding good work.'
-
8. parties 020310 Remember Me Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was looking fresh faced and natural as she came along to support boyfriend and Twilight costar Robert Pattinson in his latest cinematic venture.
-
9. parties 020310 Robert Pattinson
R-Patz looked slick in his suit but kept things casual with an unbuttoned shirt. That famous mop of hair was swept back off his face all the better to show off sideburns and stubble.
-
10. parties 020310 Robert Pattinson
Unsurprisingly there were a fair few Robert Pattinson fans at the premiere and the British star was more than happy to oblige them by signing autographs.
