5 Mar 2018
Ray-Ban Colorize Party
1. Edwards Grimshaw Ray-Ban Party 05/03/09Nick Grimshaw and Rick Edwards were just two of the cool kids who hit Selfridges for the Ray-Ban Colorize Party thrown in support of Oxjam. The party was to celebrate the launch of an exhibition containing ten fendi guitars, which had each been customised by ten of the hottest names in music and design — such as The New Young Pony Club, Glasvegas and PPQ. And if that wasn't enough to feast your eyes on, there was also a gallery documenting the new Ray-Ban Remasters Project.
2. Adeyemi Ray-Ban Party 05/03/09Hotly tipped rising actress-come-model Tolula Adeyemi turned up to check out the Remasters Project gallery — which featured huge multi-coloured portraits showing the lastest series of the iconic sunnies, which have all been created and inspired by different bands such as Ipso Facto, Black Kids and The Young Knives. Bright, bold and undeniably cool, we'll no doubt see the cream of the fashion crop sporting such shades at the festivals come summer.
3. Winehouse Grimshaw Ray-Ban Party 05/03/09A surprise guest at the event was Amy Winehouse, who rocked up in a brightly coloured knitted minidress. Apparently the singer — who's not long been back in the UK following her two month holiday in St Lucia — had been indulging in a spot of shopping in Selfridges when she stumbled across the party, and thought she'd put in an appearance… And she seemed pretty pleased when she spotted her old pal Nick Grimshaw, running across the room and jumping up into his arms!
4. Chung Edwards Ray-Ban Party 05/03/09The cool 'n' colourful party drew in the likes of Alexa Chung, who joined her T4 co-presenter Rick Edwards. Guests were invited to try on the new styles of sunnies in one corner, and then have a Polaroid photo taken to be put up on the wall. Clearly impressed with the Ray-Bans on display and perhaps inspired by all the Polaroid action, Alexa decided to get snap-happy herself.
5. Wood Ray-Ban Party 05/03/09Jo Wood was also present at the fashionable bash, and took the opportunity to check out the gallery and exhibition. A mass collage of polaroids and post-it notes covered the walls of the Ultralounge, where guests had been handed permanent markers and encouraged to unleash their creativity during the event. This was all no doubt helped by the fact that everyone was on a massive sugar rush… Instead of the usual canapés, guests were treated to sweets and jelly beans! The exhibition is now open to the public, and runs until 22nd March in the Ultralounge, ground floor of Selfridges.
